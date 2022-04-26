LIVE UPDATES: Texas Strikes First, Longhorns Lead 1-0 After the Third Inning
The Longhorns are coming off a dominant weekend that saw them outscore Baylor 46-9 en route to a sweep of the three-game series. Now, the Longhorns will take on the Vaqueros of UTRGV to finish a home and home series, looking to maintain the momentum gained over the weekend.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
DH Todd
1B Melendez
RF Stehly
3B Messinger
C Schuessler
LF Campbell
2B Daly
SS Faltine
P Morehouse
Top First
Randy Garza (UTRGV) pitching
Hodo: Groundout to third
Todd: Groundout to short
Melendez: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First
Zane Morehouse (Texas) pitching
Blake: Line out to right
Ramirez: Fly out to right
Pimentel: Strikeout swinging
CFB Expert Thinks Quinn Ewers Will Soon Have ‘Significant Separation’ in Texas QB Battle
Ewers and Card both got a chance to shine in Saturday’s spring game
Longhorns Post Spring Depth Chart: Where Things Sit On Defense After Orange-White Game
The Longhorns wrapped up practice on Saturday, and we got the first look at how things could shake out on defense next fall
Texas DL Myron Warren Enters Transfer Portal
Junior Myron Warren enters the transfer portal after getting little action during his stint with the Longhorns
Top Second
Stehly: Groundout to short
Messinger: Double
Schuessler: RBI single Texas leads 1-0, caught stealing
Campbell: Walk, steals second and takes third (E2)
Daly: Strikeout looking
Bottom Second
Sturges: Strikeout swinging
Cain: Walk
Sanchez: Grounded into double play (6-4-3)
Top Third
Faltine: Strikeout swinging
Hodo: Single
Todd: Fly out to left
Melendez: Walk
Stehly: Fly out to center
Bottom Third
Rojas Jr.: Strikeout swinging
Mondesi: Strikeout swinging
Lopez: Groundout to short
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!