LIVE UPDATES: Texas Strikes First, Longhorns Lead 1-0 After the Third Inning

The Longhorns travel to take on the Vaqueros on Tuesday.

The Longhorns are coming off a dominant weekend that saw them outscore Baylor 46-9 en route to a sweep of the three-game series. Now, the Longhorns will take on the Vaqueros of UTRGV to finish a home and home series, looking to maintain the momentum gained over the weekend.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

CF Hodo

DH Todd

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

3B Messinger

C Schuessler

LF Campbell

2B Daly

SS Faltine

P Morehouse

Top First

Randy Garza (UTRGV) pitching

Hodo: Groundout to third

Todd: Groundout to short

Melendez: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First

Zane Morehouse (Texas) pitching

Blake: Line out to right

Ramirez: Fly out to right

Pimentel: Strikeout swinging

Top Second

Stehly: Groundout to short

Messinger: Double

Schuessler: RBI single Texas leads 1-0, caught stealing

Campbell: Walk, steals second and takes third (E2)

Daly: Strikeout looking

Bottom Second

Sturges: Strikeout swinging

Cain: Walk

Sanchez: Grounded into double play (6-4-3)

Top Third

Faltine: Strikeout swinging

Hodo: Single

Todd: Fly out to left

Melendez: Walk

Stehly: Fly out to center

Bottom Third

Rojas Jr.: Strikeout swinging

Mondesi: Strikeout swinging

Lopez: Groundout to short

