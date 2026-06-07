Keep Trucking: How No. 6 Texas Can Clinch College World Series Berth Today

With 57 games officially under their belts, the No. 6 Texas Longhorns (44—13) now find themselves just one win away from the College World Series following an 11-3 win over the No. 11 Oregon Ducks (43—17).

After sweeping through the Austin Regional in dominant fashion last weekend, they welcomed the Ducks to town for the super regional round. Looking to start off strong, they kicked off their best-of-three series on Saturday evening.

Not that there was ever a doubt, but southpaw sensation Dylan Volantis took the mound to start this game for Texas. And while it wasn't his prettiest outing, the sophomore got the job done time and time again.

The Longhorns are one step closer to Omaha

Texas Longhorns pitcher Dylan Volantis pitches against the Oregon Ducks in the first game of the Austin Super Regional. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Even in a slightly off night, Volantis delivered an outing that most pitchers would dream of. Especially when you factor in the ramped up pressure of the postseason. He gave the Longhorns 5.1 innings and allowed only two runs while striking out 10 and working out of numerous jams.

As for the offense, the bats continued their dominance at the plate and consistently put pressure on an elite Oregon pitching staff. They started off strong in the opening frame, with Adrian Rodriguez smoking an opposite field, two-run double with two outs to give Texas the early 2-0 lead.

That lead would not be relinquished. Rodriguez finished the game with a new career-high five RBI, as he and the bottom half of the lineup came through repeatedly. This proved to be especially important as the duo of Aiden Robbins and Carson Tinney combined to go 0-for-7. Robbins, though, did drive a run in on a sacrfice fly.

What do the Longhorns need on Sunday?

In the simplest terms, the Longhorns just need to take care of business against the Ducks on Sunday evening and get the win. Do that and they will return to Omaha for the first time since 2022 with their 39th trip to the College World Series.

Starting on the mound will be Ruger Riojas. The veteran right-hander started in the Austin Regional Final and looked like his usual self. Keeping the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos in check, Riojas tossed five innings of one-run baseball with strikeouts in Texas' eventual 6-4 win.

That version of Riojas is what the Longhorns need against a talented Ducks lineup. If that's who shows up, they'll feel good about their chances.

As for the offense, it just needs to keep doing what it's done in Texas' first four postseason games. During that stretch they've averaged 13 runs per game and have produced double-digit runs in three out of the four.

Perhaps most importantly, the bottom of the lineup picking up the slack with guys like Rodriguez and Mendoza heating up bodes well for Texas. If they can continue swinging a hot bat, then there's a strong chance of seeing burnt orange in Omaha once again.

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