TV, Streaming Information for Texas Baseball’s SEC Tournament Run

The Texas Longhorns enter the Southeastern Conference Tournament, having avoided the first and second rounds as the No. 2 seed in this year's tournament.

The Longhorns will face the Arkansas Razorbacks for their first game of the tournament after the Razorbacks took down the Tennessee Volunteers, 8-4, on Thursday. If Texas is able to dispatch Arkansas, they will face the winner of the Texas A&M-Auburn game.

On the other side of the bracket, the winner of the semifinal match between Florida and SEC regular-season champion Georgia will face either Texas, Arkansas, Texas A&M, or Auburn in the conference final on Sunday.

How to Watch Texas In The SEC Tournament

The Longhorns celebrate following a victory at the Bruce Bolt College Classic | Texas Athletics

Who: Texas Longhorns vs Arkansas Razorbacks (Friday), Auburn/Texas A&M (Saturday), Georgia/Florida (Sunday)

What: SEC Tournament

When: Friday, May 22 at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 23 at 5 p.m. (If Necessary), and Sunday, May 24 at 1 p.m. (If Necessary)

Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium (Hoover, Ala.)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network (Friday, Saturday), ABC (Sunday)

Radio: The Zone AM-1300/103.1 FM

Last season: The Longhorns experienced their best season since 2010, storming to a 44-14 record in their first season in the Southeastern Conference, but were dropped in their own regional to an upstart UTSA. In the SEC Tournament, Texas fell in an extra-inning game to the Tennessee Volunteers as the No. 1 seed.

Getting Up To Speed With The Longhorns

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Texas ended the regular season with the fourth-highest RPI, rolling to a 40-12 record and an 19-10 SEC record, which all but seals up a top-8 national seed to host a regional. Although there is not much importance to winning in the conference tournament, it's going to be a proving ground for a couple of arms in the bullpen.

The Longhorns are rolling with bullpen regular Cody Howard to make the start for Texas against the Razorbacks on Friday. Howard, a redshirt senior, will be making his first start since his sophomore season in 2024.

Howard was solid in his final two outings of the season, lasting 6.2 innings against Tennessee and Missouri. He collected seven strikeouts and allowed five hits and six earned runs.

In media availability before the conference tournament, head coach Jim Schlossnagle said he wanted to use arms like Cal Higgins, Jason Flores and Kade Bing, who haven’t gotten the most action this season, to get some reps in the conference tournament.

Schlossnagle also welcomed the idea of having starters Dylan Volantis and Luke Harrison come out of the bullpen, depending on how far Texas advances in the tournament, as a stress test for a “short rest” situation in the regional.

Texas will also have SEC Newcomer of the Year, Aiden Robbins, back in the order for the SEC Tournament after he missed the last two games of the regular season with a stomach bug. Although the Longhorns are getting healthy, the infield will still be without second baseman Ethan Mendoza, who is still dealing with the shoulder injury he suffered in the Tennessee series.

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