The No. 5 Texas Longhorns (40—12, 19—10) are officially kicking off their 2026 SEC Tournament on Friday afternoon. Awaiting them is a showdown against a red-hot squad, as they are set to take on the No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks (37—19, 17—13).

For the Longhorns, this is their second time in the SEC Tournament. They entered Hoover last season as the No. 1 overall seed after winning the conference, while they come into this one as the No. 2 seed.

However, they'll undoubtedly seek a different result than what went down last year. In their debut in the tournament against the Tennessee Volunteers, they at one point led 4-0 but would fall in the 12th inning, 7-5.

Can the Longhorns secure their first ever SEC Tournament win?

Texas Longhorns' outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. celebrates a grand slam against the USC Upstate Spartans. | Texas Longhorns Athletic

It won't be any easier this go round for the Longhorns, however. Arkansas has consistently been one of the top teams in the nation this season and enters with plenty of momentum. In their first game of the SEC Tournament, the Razorbacks secured an 8-4 win over Tennessee.

Ultimately, this game does not hold a ton of value for Texas in terms of postseason implications. An Austin Regional is all but guaranteed, while a national seed is highly likely, too. That being said, racking up more wins would certainly be a strong résumé booster ahead of Selection Monday.

Taking the mound for the Longhorns will be Cody Howard, in what will likely be a bullpen day. This gives Howard and other arms in the bullpen a chance to show they can be trusted in the postseason as they try to stifle a dangerous lineup.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to win their first SEC Tournament and secure a spot in the semifinals. They do so against the Razorbacks on Friday afternoon from Hoover Met Stadium.

UPDATE - WEATHER DELAY

How to watch/listen -

1:45 p.m. - First pitch between the Longhorns and Razorbacks has been pushed back and will not start any sooner than 4 p.m. CT due to weather in the area.

3:40: p.m. - The start to this one will be delayed even further, as first pitch will now not take place any sooner than 4:30 p.m. CT due to the ongoing weather delay.

Friday May 22 - 3 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

Live updates will be available after first pitch

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