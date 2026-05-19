What Does Texas Baseball Need to Accomplish in the SEC Tournament

By most measures, Texas baseball has already done enough.

The Longhorns finished the regular season 40-12 overall and 19-11 in Southeastern Conference play, good for second place in the nation’s toughest league. They secured the No. 2 seed in the 2026 SEC Tournament, earned a double bye into the quarterfinals and all but locked up a top-eight national seed in the NCAA Championship.

In other words, Texas will host a regional and, in all likelihood, a super regional if it advances that far.

So what exactly is left to prove in Hoover?

Quite a bit, actually.

While the Longhorns do not need to win the SEC Tournament to validate their résumé, they do have several important questions to answer before the games start carrying true elimination stakes in June.

Manage the Pitching Staff Carefully

Texas starting pitcher Ruger Riojas | Texas Athletics

The most pressing concern is obviously Ruger Riojas.

The veteran right-hander threw to only one batter in the regular-season finale against Missouri as Texas attempted to give him a Senior Day moment while preserving his arm after recent soreness.

Jim Schlossnagle indicated the move was largely precautionary, but Riojas’ health remains one of the most important variables in Texas’ postseason outlook. And because of that, the senior may not pitch at all in Hoover.

Texas is also expected to be cautious with its frontline arms. Dylan Volantis and Luke Harrison could be used in abbreviated outings rather than being pushed deep into games. The same philosophy will probably also apply to Sam Cozart, who will likely be reserved strictly for late-game save opportunities.

Clarify Bullpen Roles

Texas Longhorns Pitcher Thomas Burns throws a pitch on the mound at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Texas Athletics

Trustworthy relief pitching is something Texas is still trying to navigate, but things have looked promising.

Cody Howard impressed against Missouri, throwing three dominant innings before tiring late. Brody Walls and Cal Higgins also showed flashes Saturday, while Brett Crossland and Thomas Burns remain talented but inconsistent.

Haiden Leffew and Crossland would probably benefit from additional opportunities, but Texas will certainly want to give true, meaningful innings to Walls, Ethan Walker and Howard. Heck, Texas even used Kaleb Rogers for the final out of the regular season, signaling that Schlossnagle is willing to expand his options if it helps the team in June.

Whoever gets the ball, Hoover offers one final opportunity for Texas to determine which relievers can be trusted when the season is truly on the line.

Prioritize Health Over Hardware

Texas Longhorns' Ethan Mendoza (5) fields a ground ball. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As appealing as an SEC Tournament title would be, Texas’ ultimate goal lies beyond Hoover.

The Longhorns are built to make a deep run in June, and keeping key contributors healthy is more important than overextending pitchers or pushing injured position players unnecessarily.

Ethan Mendoza and Dariyan Pendergrass both returned last weekend and contributed despite not being fully healthy. Preserving that momentum is critical.

The Longhorns do not need to prove anything; they’ve done enough of that this year. If Texas leaves Hoover healthy, confident and with a clearer understanding of how its pitching staff will be deployed in June, the week will be a success — regardless of whether the Longhorns return from Hoover with a championship trophy.

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