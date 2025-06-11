Two Texas Longhorns Named to Perfect Game's Freshman All-American Team
Texas baseball was a team of young standouts this season, with a significant number of the Longhorns starters classified as either sophomores or freshman. Freshman especially made an impact, resulting in two Perfect Game Freshman All-America honors for Adrian Rodriguez and Dylan Volantis.
Volantis and Rodriguez each shined in their debut season with Texas, with Volantis proving himself one of the best pitchers in the conference and Rodriguez emerging as a welcomed consistency at the plate.
Volantis had one of the best freshman campaigns for a pitcher in SEC baseball history. Apart from his selection to Perfect Game's Freshman All-America team, Volantis was also awarded the SEC freshman of the year award. According to Texas Athletics, Volantis led all pitchers in SEC play in ERA, 1.59, WHIP, 0.85, and opposing batting average, .160.
Volantis' stats yielded impressive results in each appearance, finishing the season 4-1 on the mound with 12 saves, 11 of which came in conference play. Those 11 saves are the most by a freshman in SEC history. Volantis was also elected National Freshman Pitcher of the Year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Rodriguez shined as well for the Longhorns, providing consistent batting throughout the season. He finished his freshman year with .313 batting average, 23 RBI, 7 home runs and a .926 OPS. Rodriguez's batting average was the second best for Texas and his 15 stolen bases co-lead the team.
The Texas native also proved versatile for the Longhorns, placed in various positions throughout the season as a utility player. Listed as an infielder for Texas, Rodriguez jumped around between third base, designated hitter and a couple of looks in the outfield as well.
Texas' dual sport athlete, Jonah Williams, perhaps would have been in consideration for a freshman All-America nod as well, if he had not made his first start late in the season, mid April, against Auburn. Williams in 15 games started batted .327 with 10 RBI.
The Longhorns are one of three programs with multiple selections to Perfect Game's Freshman All-America team.