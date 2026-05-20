Where Does No. 5 Texas Stand in Latest Field of 64 Projections?

In their first season under coach Jim Schlossnagle, the Texas Longhorns experienced plenty of highs and lows. Finding success out of the gate, they won nine of their SEC series and took home the conference title.

However, it all came to a screeching halt following a stunning upset in the Austin Regional Final in which they lost to the UTSA Roadrunners. Fast forward a year later and the Longhorns appear primed to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

That run, of course, will heavily depend on who they draw in what is another all but guaranteed Austin Regional. Depending on where you look, those projections will vary slightly. In the latest D1Baseball Field of 64 projections, Texas slots in at the No. 5 overall national seed.

How does Texas stack up against its projected Regional foes?

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While there's no telling where the Longhorns will end up, a national seed is highly likely. In this edition, joining them in the Austin Regional would be the Boston College Eagles as the Regional's No. 2 seed, the Missouri State Bears as the No. 3 seed and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles as the No. 4 seed.

Of course, this would not be an easy Regional nor would it be an automatic assumption that an Austin Super Regional would occur. Last season proved that is not a guarantee.

Boston College finished the regular season with a strong 17—13 record in ACC play in the regular season, including series wins over Miami and Virginia, while Missouri State finished third in Conference USA with a 20—10 conference record.

As for Oral Roberts, the Golden Eagles were 32—22 overall and 22—6 in conference to comfortably win the Summit League.

Elsewhere, the folks at Baseball America predict the Longhorns to claim the No. 4 overall national seed. And much like the D1Baseball projections, it would not be a walk in the park to win the Austin Regional.

They, too, predict Boston College as the No. 2 seed in Austin while the No. 3 seed goes to the Liberty Flames and the No. 4 seed would be the Holy Cross Crusaders. In the regular season, Liberty sported a sparkling 38—18 record while Holy Cross comes in fresh off winning the Patriot League Tournament.

These projections are obviously subject to change, especially with conference tournaments going on across the country all the way through Sunday. For the Longhorns, their SEC Tournament begins on Friday evening when they'll take on either No. 7 seed Arkansas or No. 10 seed Tennessee at 3 p.m. CT.

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