Why Texas Longhorns Are Facing Must-Win Game vs. Mississippi State

There is a nickname associated with the storied Texas Longhorns baseball program, on signage around UFCU Disch-Falk, seemingly at every corner, that reads, “The University of Texas at Omaha.”

It’s the truth, the Longhorns have appeared in the most College World Series in college baseball history. But it's a daunting expectation that comes with living up to the mantra of ending the season as one of the final eight teams in Omaha.

For the past two conference series between Vanderbilt and in its current matchup with No. 10 Mississippi State, the Longhorns' bats haven’t exhibited the same fury as they did earlier in conference play.

The Longhorns have only scored 11 runs in their past 36 innings at the plate.

This Mississippi State Series is Texas’ Final Test

Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Around this time last season, the wheels were falling off the wagon for the Longhorns, getting swept by Arkansas and losing its final home series to Florida before the SEC Tournament and ultimately losing in the Austin Regional to UTSA.

While last season's woes were a combination of starting pitching struggles due to Jared Spencer being knocked down with a season-ending arm injury and the bats struggling to produce, the latter is starting to peek its ugly head into this May.

Saturday’s game against the Bulldogs at the plate was reminiscent of last season. The Longhorns' situational hitting was struggling mightily, and the top producers, like Carson Tinney or Anthony Pack Jr., never got the right pitch to dive in crucial runs.

By the end of the afternoon, Texas batters left a combined 17 runners on base, with four loaded bases situations in the final four innings, allowing Mississippi State to force a rubber match on Sunday.

Despite losing with that many runners left on base, head coach Jim Schlossnagle wasn’t too worried about heading into Sunday’s game.

“I think they're in a good spot,” Schlossnagle said. “The results can cover up some really good things.”

The Bulldogs are an Omaha quality team under Brian O’Connor, and Schlossnagle remarked on that fact pre-series media availability on Thursday and it will be the last true test on the schedule before Hoover and the Regional.

Granted, the Longhorns will face one more quality team in UTSA for their final midweek game in three days, but in a regional atmosphere, playing games for an entire weekend, the Bulldogs are it.

Texas closes out the season with an up-and-down Tennessee team and the worst squad in the conference, Missouri, providing opportunities for the Longhorns to tune up before postseason play commences.

Although there is not much worry inside the Texas locker room for the rubber match against Mississippi State, as the Longhorns have yet to drop just one Sunday game this season.

“We're pretty confident,” Temo Beccera said after the Saturday loss. “This is the SEC, every series will be interesting and fun to play in, so we'll get back at it tomorrow.”

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