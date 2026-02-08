Rori Harmon Breaks Another Texas Record Against LSU

In her five seasons with the Texas Longhorns women’s basketball program, there hasn’t been much that point guard Rori Harmon hasn’t been able to accomplish.

Last year alone, the Longhorns’ floor general was a Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award finalist, a member of the SEC All-Defensive Team and the first player in program history to reach 1200 points and 700 assists.

As of Thursday night, Harmon has also recorded the most steals in program history.

Harmon breaks steals record

Feb 1, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon (3) gets control of the ball against Oklahoma Sooners guard Zya Vann (3) during the second half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Racking up six steals against the LSU Tigers, the fifth year Longhorn now has 351 to show for her time on the Forty Acres. She has officially broken the program record, which had been held by former Longhorn Linda Waggoner for the past 45 years. She lead her team in a strong defensive matchup, one in which they forced 19 turnovers against head coach Kim Mulkey and her LSU team.

However, despite the records and the accolades, Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer still doesn’t believe his point guard has been adequately recognized for her contributions to the Longhorns and to the game at large.

“The numbers that she’s going to have, there won’t be another player in the history of women’s college basketball [to have them],” Schaefer said. “And yet, she still hasn’t been awarded the Lieberman Point Guard of the Year. She’s been on some defensive teams, but she doesn’t get credit for first team all-conference, and it just blows my mind.”

Schaefer’s frustration stems from the fact that he believes her statistics and the recognition she receives for them can be equated to one another.

“With Rori, I’m frustrated more than anything because I think the kid deserves way more,” Schaefer said. “You don’t take kids like these for granted. In my career, I’ve had some really good players in my career, but I haven’t had anybody like her.”

That being said, despite his belief that she hasn’t been properly rewarded for her work throughout her collegiate tenure, Schaefer feels like her opponents have a more accurate understanding of her playmaking abilities.

“I do talk to some other people across the country, and there are other people that are taking notice,” he said.

Harmon has been a major contributor for Texas throughout these past five seasons, and adding another program record to her resume helps solidify her impact.

With a matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats next on the docket, the Longhorns look to capture another home win and continue building momentum through defensive strength.