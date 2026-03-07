Texas Longhorns Star Madison Booker is Now In Rarified Air

Texas Longhorns women’s basketball junior forward Madison Booker has been making an impact for the Longhorns since her arrival on the Forty Acres in 2023, and this season has provided an opportunity for her to slide into a more prominent leadership role.

The Ridgeland, Mississippi, native leads the team in scoring and rebounding, and she will likely play a critical role in their upcoming postseason efforts.

Booker’s abilities as an all-around playmaker have differentiated her throughout her collegiate playing career, and the following stats demonstrate the extent to which she has delivered on the court at Texas:

New statistic capturing Booker’s impact

Feb 9, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker (35) looks to pass against Kentucky Wildcats forward Amelia Hassett (32) during the first quarter at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

According to the Texas women’s basketball account on Instagram, Booker is officially the first player in program history to rack up 1,800 points, 600 rebounds and 400 assists for the Longhorns. Not only that, but she has done so in just three years with the program.

This season particularly, she has averaged 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. She also averages 32.8 minutes per game, a statistic that demonstrates how much head coach Vic Schaefer trusts her stamina and her ability to help his team remain composed throughout difficult matchups.

“She’s as solid and as consistent as anybody in the country with her play, and she fills up a stat sheet,” Schaefer said after Texas’ game against the Georgia Bulldogs a little over a week ago.

Booker’s teammate, graduate point guard Rori Harmon, echoed her coach’s sentiments as she described Booker’s growth and consistency after the matchup against Georgia.

“I’ve seen Madison grow over the past three years, and it’s been great,” she said. “Like coach was saying, she’s just really prolific and consistent.”

Harmon’s games left with Booker are numbered, as the point guard has just the SEC and NCAA tournaments standing between her and the end of her collegiate career. That being said, a lot could happen within these next few weeks.

The Longhorns will kick off the SEC tournament on Friday at 8:30 pm. against the Alabama Crimson Tide, a team that upset the Tennessee Volunteers to advance to the tournament’s quarterfinal round. Texas’ performance in this tournament will help determine where they are positioned to enter the NCAA tournament at the end of March and beginning of April.

Booker and company hope to work to a conference championship victory this weekend in Greenville, South Carolina.

“We went to the championship last year and kind of got beat in (the) championship game, so I think this year, our goal is to win,” Booker said.