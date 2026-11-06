3 Immediate Takeaways After Texas Shuts Down Gardner-Webb in Dominant Win
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The No. 7 Texas Longhorns are off to a dominant start through the first two games of the 2026-27 season.
Matas Vokietaitis scored a team-high 16 points while grabbing seven rebounds and Texas ran away with a 98-50 win over Gardner-Webb at the Moody Center on Thursday night to move to 2-0 to begin the year.
The competition will only get tougher for the Longhorns, starting with next weekend's matchup with Baylor in San Antonio, but it's hard to not feel pleased with the way Sean Miller's second year has started out.
Texas Knows How to Put on a Dunk Show
The Longhorns started off the game with some highlight-reel slams and hardly slowed down from there.
In the opening minutes, Elyjah Freeman showed why he's the team's highest flyer with poster dunk off the baseline. He followed this up later on with a windmill slam on a fastbreak.
Marcus Spears Jr. clearly felt left out, and delivered a windmill dunk of his own after poking the ball free. It's hard to think of the last time the Longhorns had two windmill dunks in the same game.
On top of that, David Punch and Matas Vokietaitis had their fair share of damage on the rim.
Through the first two games of the year, the Longhorns have 24 dunks as a team.
Everybody Eats Once Again
Through the first two games of the season, the Longhorns have shown that this roster has multiple players who can help carry the scoring load.
Led by Vokietaitis, the Longhorns had seven players reach double figures in scoring, which included all five starters. Isaiah Johnson had 15 points while Marcus Spears Jr. and Joe Sterling both had 13 points off the bench.
After routinely relying on Dailyn Swain to carry a heavy scoring responsibility last season, Texas clearly has more versatility this year.
Dominant Defense
No, Gardner-Webb doesn't come anywhere close to some of the teams that Texas will face this season but that hardly makes it any less impressive what the Longhorns were able to do on the defensive end Thursday night.
The Longhorns held Gardner-Webb to just 20 points in the first half. Texas finished the night holding the Runnin' Bulldogs to 33 percent shooting on just 15 made field goals along with 22 turnovers.
Considering that Oklahoma just lost to a mid-major earlier this week, it can't be overlooked when the Longhorns handle their business on the defensive end in dominant fashion.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7