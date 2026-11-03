What We Learned From Texas Longhorns' Season Opener vs. Chicago State

The Texas Longhorns kicked off the second season under head coach Sean Miller in dominant fashion Monday, taking care of business against Chicago State in a 109-59 win at the Moody Center.

Texas center Matas Vokietaitis had a game-high 22 points and six rebounds on a perfect 9 of 9 shooting while Isaiah Johnson added 18 points and five assits. Five Longhorns scored in double figures.

The Longhorns are 1-0 but the real tests are yet to come during the non-conference slate.

Here's some of what we learned about the new-look Longhorns during Monday's blowout win.

Marcus Spears Jr. Might Already Be Texas' Best Defensive Player

Texas Longhorns forward Marcus Spears Jr. (31) moves the ball against Chicago State Cougars guard Mike Price (8) during the first half at Moody Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marcus Spears Jr. should be a senior in high school.

Instead, he finished with 11 points, five rebounds and four blocks in his collegiate debut.

His length and power allows him to get shots at the rim, especially if he gets to the glass off his left hand.

But while his offensive game still needs improvement, it's the defensive impact of Spears Jr. that can change things for Texas.

He can guard ball-handlers on the perimeter and move his feet well while doing so before getting back to the paint in time to swat shots off the glass, or at the very least, get a hand on it.

Spears Jr. will have a case at being the SEC Defensive Player of the Year if he keeps this up, but it's obviously a long season.

Isaiah Johnson Can Score at Will

Johnson showed why he was one of the top guards in the transfer portal this offseason. The hype wasn't overblown.

With his godfather Dwyane Wade watching courtside, Johnson showed a strong left hand right at the him while knocking down a trio of 3-pointers. On the ball as a point guard or off of it as a two-guard, Johnson can almost anything Sean Miller needs from him.

He and Austin Goosby give Texas a versatile starting backcourt with the ability to change games on both ends of the court.

The Freshmen Are Ready to Play, Especially Joe Sterling

Texas Longhorns guard Joe Sterling (3) makes a three point basket during the first half against the Chicago State Cougars at Moody Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We're not talking about the obvious impact that Spears Jr. and Goosby will have this season. Joe Sterling and Bo Ogden are ready to have a notable role off the bench.

In particular, Sterling showed why he will be a legitimate shooting threat off the bench for Texas. He finished with 14 points, three rebounds and three assists along with 4 of 6 shooting from deep.

Ogden has the length and shooting ability as well to have some impactful nights. He will have his moments.

But as things stand, Sterling looks like he could the team's best pure shooter.

Team Defense Has Taken a Step Forward, But It's Still Early

Yes, it's Chicago State. The Longhorns were always going to look better defensively than they did against St. John's last week.

But it's clear that the team's activity level, the added presence of a defensive-minded power forward in David Punch and improved hands from the backcourt are all better than what the Longhorns had last season.

That said, there was stilll poor on-ball defense and paint protection against St. John's. Any conclusions will need to wait until the Longhorns play Baylor next weekend. Texas likely won't be the best defensive team in the SEC, but any improvement on that end is step up from what the Longhorns had last year.

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