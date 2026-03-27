3 Stats That Defined Texas Longhorns' Loss to Purdue in Sweet 16

After a magical run in March Madness, the No. 11-seed Texas Longhorns saw their season come to an end on Thursday night. The No. 2-seed Purdue Boilermakers advanced to the Elite 8 with a narrow 79-77 win.

To many, there was no better way to open the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. The Longhorns and Boilermakers delivered an absolute rock fight, and one that came down to each team's execution in the final minutes.

After Purdue guard Braden Smith missed a layup with less than two seconds to play, forward Trey Kaufman-Renn was there to clean it up, tipping in the game-winner. While Texas hung with one of the best teams in the country, there are still some statistics that stood out in the Longhorns' loss.

The Whistles Became a Problem

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8), Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) and Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) go for the ball in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

With how aggressive both Texas and Purdue are, many expected the Sweet 16 matchup to be filled with fouls. The Longhorns won the whistle battle in the first half on Thursday night, but failed to stay clean when the game got tight after halftime. In the second half, the Boilermakers were called for just nine fouls compared to Texas' 14.

Games during March Madness are often called tighter as the stakes rise, especially in the second half when every possession matters. That trend showed up again on Thursday — just not in Texas' favor. Longhorns' center Matas Vokietaitis picked up a team-high four fouls, forcing him to sit during several key stretches.

Missed Free Throws Add Up Eventually

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller talks with a referee Thursday, March 26, 2026, during a Sweet 16 game against the Purdue Boilermakers at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This season, the Texas has seen some considerable growth in their ability to make shots at the line. Before the matchup against Purdue, the Longhorns were making nearly 75 percent (74.6) of their free throws.

Against the Boilermakers, Texas shot a whopping 53 percent at the line on 15 free-throw attempts. Purdue, on the other hand, shot an impressive 75 percent at the line on 20 attempts.

What really killed the Longhorns wasn't the differential in made free-throws. It was the manner in which the Boilermakers got to the line. Texas picked up two flagrant fouls and a technical foul, resulting in both free-throws and their opponent retaining possession of the ball on multiple occasions.

The Longhorns Couldn't Capitalize on Purdue's Mistakes

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (0) walks off the court after losing to the Purdue Boilermakers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Despite keeping their overall turnover margin manageable, the Longhorns struggled to capitalize on the mistakes that the Boilermakers made. Texas committed seven turnovers on the night compared to Purdue's four, but the real difference came after the changes of possession.

The Boilermakers turned Texas' miscues into 14 points, while the Longhorns only managed six on the other end. With the narrow two-point loss, that statistic may have been the difference between advancing to the Elite 8 and going home.

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