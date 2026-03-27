3 Takeaways from Texas Longhorns' Dramatic Loss vs. Purdue

The Texas Longhorns run throughout the NCAA Tournament and season will come to an end in heartbreaking fashion, falling in the Sweet Sixteen.

The Longhorns had managed a surprising run through the NCAA Tournament after earning one of the final spots in the tournament, having to compete in the First Four. Since then, Texas went on a run, winning the First Four matchup and pulling off back-to-back upsets over BYU and then Gonzaga. The run came to an end, falling 79-77 to the Purdue Boilermakers.

A back-and-forth night ended on a game-winning put-back in the final seconds of the ballgame to hand the Longhorns a crushing loss to wrap up head coach Sean Miller's first season on the Forty Acres. Taking a look at the Longhorns loss on Thursday night, here are three takeaways.

Tramon Mark Delivers in Final College Game

Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark celebrates after making a three-point basket against the Purdue Boilermakers. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

If the Longhorns were going to have any chance at pulling off another huge upset, they were going to need a high-end performance out of veteran guard Tramon Mark, who had been having a solid NCAA Tournament, averaging 14 points per game while shooting 38.7 percent from the field heading into Thursday night.

And the sixth-year senior turned in a trademark performance in his final game of his college basketball career, ending the night as the game's leading scorer with 29 points while shooting 11 of 15 from the field and 5 of 7 from three.

Mark found himself slightly hurt midway through the game after landing awkwardly after a three-point shot. However, the senior gutted out the rest of the ballgame in his final game in a burnt orange uniform.

Texas' Fouling Problem Returns

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith dribbles the ball against Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis in the second half. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Longhorns had done well throughout most of the NCAA Tournament in limiting themselves in the fouling department and having their key players out of foul trouble; the Longhorns were unable to repeat that against the Boilermakers.

Texas ended the night with 18 fouls, with forward Camden Heide fouling out and center Matas Vokietaitis coming close with four fouls in the game. Those fouls turned into easy points for the Boilermakers as they shot 20 free throws and scored 15 points on the trips to the line.

Sean Miller Exceeded Expectations in His First Year

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller walks off the court after losing to the Purdue Boilermakers. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

At points throughout the season, the Longhorns looked dead in the water and looked at their lowest points, crawling into the NCAA Tournament after losing three straight games and five out of their last six to end the regular season.

However, Miller turned the Longhorns' season around with a tremendous coaching job and got the most out of his players down the stretch, getting three NCAA Tournament wins in year one, and ended the season with a 21-15 record, marking the start of the Miller era in Austin with a positive outlook for the future.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.