3 Takeaways From Texas Longhorns' Dramatic Overtime Loss to Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns just wrapped their first regular-season under head coach Sean Miller and were unable to create themselves some momentum, dropping their last two games heading into the SEC Tournament.

The Longhorns came back home to the Moody Center looking to get back on track after a tough loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks, and they were unable to get what they were looking for, falling in the second Red River Rivalry matchup of the season, falling 88-85 to the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday night.

Texas will now head into the SEC Tournament as the No. 10 seed after compiling an 18-13 overall record and finishing with an even 9-9 conference record. The Longhorns will have a meeting with the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday at 6 PM. Taking a closer look at the Longhorns’ loss on Saturday night, here are three takeaways from the game.

Texas’ Almost Erases Bad Start

Texas Longhorns forward Nic Codie reacts to a basket during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

It’s been a constant theme for the Longhorns to get ballgames started ice cold, and against the Sooners, it was no different, starting the game two of eight from the field and one of six from three-point range.

The Longhorns were able to get rid of their wretched start and take a lead headed into halftime. However, Texas’s offensive woes would return in the second half, allowing the Sooners to lead by 12 with under seven minutes to go.

Texas responded well to the deficit, closing out regulation with a 20-8 run to get the ballgame into overtime, however the Longhorns were unable to seal the improbable comeback.

Jordan Pope Delivers on Senior Night

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope celebrates a three point basket during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Saturday night was senior night for the Longhorns, and senior guard Jordan Pope put together one final top-notch performance in his final game at the Moody Center.

Pope ended the night with a game-high 30 points while shooting 32 percent from the field and 38 percent from three. The performance comes after Pope played just four minutes in which he was scoreless against the Razorbacks on Wednesday after he fouled three times in the first half.

Fouls Kill Texas Once Again

Oklahoma Sooners guard Jadon Jones drives the ball against Texas Longhorns guard Simeon Wilcher during the second half. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Texas has not been able to fully get rid of its fouling issues, and it came back to bite the Longhorns against the Sooners after recording 24 personal fouls on the night.

The Longhorns 24 fouls committed would result in Oklahoma getting easy looks from the free-throw line, ending the night shooting 34 total free throws and cashing in on 27 of them for easy points.