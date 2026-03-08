Texas Longhorns Battle Oklahoma Sooners on Senior Night: Live Updates

The first regular season for head coach Sean Miller is on its final lap, as the Texas Longhorns have built an 18-12 overall record and a 9-8 record in the SEC with the final regular-season game of the year slated for later this evening.

The Longhorns will be looking for a much better performance as the calendar now flips over to March, after being run out of Bud Walton Arena against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday. Texas fell behind early and would never really get back into the ballgame, losing 105-85 on the road against the Razorbacks.

Now looking to get back on track, the Longhorns will return home and host their regular-season finale as they welcome in one of their bitter rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners. The Sooners head into Austin with a 16-14 overall record and a 6-11 record in conference play; however, Oklahoma takes the road trip with momentum, winning its last three ballgames.

Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain controls the ball during the first half as Texas A&M Aggies guard Rylan Griffen defends. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Saturday night's ballgame will be the second time these arch rivals meet this season, as back in late January, the Longhorns traveled up to Lloyd Noble Center and came away with a 79-69 victory, a win that would spark the Longhorns' five-game winning streak that changed the trajectory of the season for Miller and his squad.

Just like he's done all season, forward Dailyn Swain led the Longhorns in scoring during that road victory. Swain ended the game with 18 points while shooting 55 percent from the field and recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds, along with six assists and three steals.

In the loss, the Sooners were led by guard Nijel Pack, who ended as the game's leading scorer with 23 points while shooting 40 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range. Pack has led Oklahoma all year, heading into the last game of the regular season, averaging a team-high 15.9 points while shooting 47 percent from the field, along with 3.2 rebounds and three assists a game.

The Longhorns will look to sweep the regular-season series against the Sooners later this evening with the game slated for 7:30 PM at the Moody Center. Texas came away with the win in Norman earlier this season and will look to add a final notch to its resume before the SEC and NCAA tournaments. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

