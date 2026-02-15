3 Takeaways From Texas's Momentum-Rolling Win Over Missouri

The Texas Longhorns have found a roll throughout the back half of the season, as the Longhorns have now won four straight games after their return to the court saw the Longhorns take care of the Missouri Tigers 85-68 on the road on Saturday night.

The Longhorns are now rolling with consecutive wins over rivals Oklahoma, South Carolina, Ole Miss, and, most recently, Missouri. Like many of the games this season, Texas started slowly but regained its footing and took control against the Tigers, securing its fourth straight victory.

The Longhorns will not get back home and take the floor of the Moody Center when they return to the court to take on the LSU Tigers on Monday, Feb. 17, as they'll look to keep their momentum rolling. Taking a closer focus on Texas' win against Missouri, here are three takeaways from the matchup.

Texas Erases Early Shooting Woes

Texas Longhorns guard Simeon Wilcher celebrates after scoring against the Missouri Tigers. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Longhorns have gotten accustomed to a very slow start to begin ballgames, and on Saturday night, it was no different as Texas started the game shooting 6 of 23 from the field and one of six from beyond the arc.

Despite those struggles, the Longhorns were able to find a solid close to the first half, shooting 13 of 35 from the field and two of nine from three-point range, taking a two-point lead into the locker room, a lead that they would never give back.

Dailyn Swain Regains His Groove

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain goes up for a shot as Missouri Tigers guard T.O. Barrett. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Forward Dailyn Swain has been rolling throughout SEC play for the Longhorns; however, against Ole Miss, the forward had an uncharacteristic game, ending the night with just seven points and shooting two of five from the field.

And against Missouri, Swain was back to his usual self, ending the game with a game-high 25 points, shooting 9 of 16 from the field and three of six from three. The second half was where Swain was at is best, scoring 18 points, shooting six of seven from the field and two of three from beyond the arc.

Nic Codie Turns in Valuable Minutes

Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell dunks the ball as Texas Longhorns forward Nic Codie defends. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Longhorns headed into this game with a big question mark, with forward Lassina Traore being ruled out for the game against Missouri. The Longhorns were going to have to find a quick replacement for a player who provides key minutes when center Matas Vokietaitis is not on the floor.

Stepping up with the opportunity at hand was forward Nic Codie, who turned in a solid performance in 15 minutes, recording nine points, shooting four of five from the field, while also adding six rebounds and a block against Missouri.