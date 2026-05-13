Dailyn Swain Announces Official Decision On Future With Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team had a memorable March Madness run this past season, and Dailyn Swain was a major reason why.

A transfer from Xavier, he followed Sean Miller to Texas and ended up having the best season of his college career. He averaged 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals while starting all 36 games for the Longhorns. Swain ended up winning the SEC Newcomer of the Year and was no doubt one of the best players in the conference.

As a result of his massive improvement, Swain declared for the 2026 NBA Draft after the end of the season, though a return to college remained an option. Many fans speculated that Swain could return to Texas for his senior year if he didn't think he would be a first-round pick, but it appears he has now gotten his answer.

Dailyn Swain Announces He's Staying in the NBA Draft

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain dunks against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

In what shouldn't come as much of a surprise for Texas fans, Swain said Wednesday that he will be staying in the draft and won't return to college.

“Two feet in,” he said, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

Swain has been projected as mid to late first-round pick in this year's draft, which says a lot about how teams view him in an absolutely loaded class that also features multiple star freshmen Swain played against this past season.

Swain faced off against AJ Dybantsa, Darius Acuff, Cameron Boozer, Nate Ament and more during his only year at Texas and proved he belonged in the legitimate NBA conversation along the way.

Swain spoke with ESPN after NBA Combine scrimmages on Wednesday and talked about his experience up to this point.

"Honestly, just being able to play team ball, play together with players from all across the country, just building chemistry in one day. We all met each other today, but I think we're playing pretty good and showing that off well," Swain said.

He added that his defensive ability is something he feels he brings to teams.

"Definitely athleticism, defensive versatility, being able to grab the ball on the defensive rebound, push it up the court, make plays for myself and others," Swain said.

Where Texas Goes From Here

Auburn Tigers guard Elyjah Freeman celebrates his block as Auburn Tigers take on Seattle Redhawks during the second round of the National Invitation Tournament at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns have already made the necessary moves to address Swain's expected departure.

Texas has made some big moves out of the portal this offseason, adding multiple players who could work their way into the draft conversation similar to how Swain did. Most notable among these Auburn transfer forward Elyjah Freeman, who brings length, athleticism and some major upside to the Longhorns next season.

Freeman, though possessing a different skill set, will occupy Swain's role on the wing and could challenge players like David Punch and Isaiah Johnson to be the team's second-leading scorer behind Matas Vokietaitis, who could be in for a career year at Texas.

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