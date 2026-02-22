3 Takeaways From Texas' Winning-Streak Snapping Loss to Georgia

The Texas Longhorns geared up to travel to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs all aboard the momentum train with the Longhorns winning five straight games, putting them in a good position as the season gets closer to March.

However, with their momentum rolling, the Longhorns were unable to pick up their sixth straight victory as the Bulldogs were able to protect their home court, beating the Burnt Orange and White 91-80 at the Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

The Longhorns will have to rest quickly as they head back home to the Moody Centner facing a tough challenge in the defending national champions, Florida Gators, on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Taking a look at the Longhorns loss on Saturday afternoon against the Bulldogs, here are three takeaways from the matchup

Ugly Start Became Insurmountable

Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark protects the ball from Georgia Bulldogs center Somto Cyril. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Longhorns have made it a habit of having extremely cold starts to begin ballgames until, throughout the middle of the first half, they turn on their engines and make their way back into the game.

And against the Bulldogs, it was no different, the Longhorns were careless with the ball in the opening minutes against Georgia's high intensity pressure, surrendering six turnovers in the opening 11 minutes of the ballgame, which allowed the Bulldogs to grow a 18 point lead, a lead the Longhorns were never able to overcome, even while getting close.

Texas was also unable to find any scoring in the opening minutes from anybody outside of forward Dailyn Swain, who accounted for all of the Longhorns' first six points of the game until the rest of the offense finally got moving in the middle of the first half.

Comeback Attempt Dies in Late Stages

Georgia Bulldogs forward Justin Abson defends against Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Even while facing their largest deficit of the game in the first half, down 18 and then heading into the locker room down 10, the Longhorns were able to battle in the second half of the game thanks to a 15-3 run to tie the game at 67 apiece towards the middle of the second half.

However, once tied, the Longhorns began unraveling as the Bulldogs ended the game with a 24-13 run down the stretch to close out the Longhorns from coming close to flipping the score, as the Longhorns didn't lead in the game since the opening tip.

Texas Unable to Stop Georgia's 3-point Shooting

Georgia Bulldogs guard Blue Cain drives to the basket past Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead, largely in part by their efficient shooting, especially from beyond the arc, as Georgia shot 7of 10 from beyond the arc in the first half, with a number of them being wide open threes with the Longhorn trailing in closing out the shooter, and ended the game shooting 11 of 20.