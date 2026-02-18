4 Texas Longhorns Who Stood Out in Close Win vs. LSU

The Texas Longhorns survived the LSU Tigers at home on Tuesday night, as the 88-85 victory gave Texas its fifth straight victory.

The Longhorns led by 17 in the first half and nearly gave up the big lead, but a win is a win, and Texas is now 8-5 in SEC play.

Here are four players that stood out among the rest for Texas in the win:

Jordan Pope

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope celebrates against the Missouri Tigers after scoring during the second half of the game at Mizzou Arena. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Despite missing some crucial free throws down the stretch that kept LSU in it, Pope was a major reason the Longhorns built a big lead in the first half before ultimately hitting the game-sealing bucket in the closing seconds.

He finished with 18 points and four rebounds, which was highlighted by makin three 3-pointers in the first half. He then hit a crucial floater on the baseline with 32 seconds left to give Texas an 87-82 lead.

Pope will need to be better at the foul line but he remains a critical piece of the Texas offense.

Tramon Mark

Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark looks to pass the ball during the first half at against the LSU Tigers Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Like Pope, Mark was a big part of Texas' first-half burst, as he hit back-to-back triples during a stretch where the Longhorns pushed the lead to 46-29.

He then hit some crucial baskets in the second half that kept LSU at bay before finishing with 18 points, three rebounds and three steals.

“I really credit Tramon Mark," Texas head coach Sean Miller said after the game. "This was one of his best games of the season, because it was a chaotic environment around him. … It’s just great to see him play that way under those circumstances.”

Dailyn Swain

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain dribbles the ball against the Missouri Tigers during the second half of the game at Mizzou Arena. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Swain got off to a hot start, posting 11 points and five rebounds before subbing out prior to the 10-minute mark of the first half.

Foul trouble kept him on the bench for the rest of the first half but he ended up helping Texas close the game out in the second half.

It was another ho-hum performance from Swain, who ended the night with 21 points and 10 rebounds, notching his sixth double-double of the season and his ninth time reaching the 20-point mark.

Matas Vokietaitis

Vokietaitis has delivered in some important moments recently, so it says something when his 17-point, 10-rebound and two-block performance against LSU felt a bit quiet.

It wasn't a perfect game from Vokietaitis but he was the most consistent Longhorn at the foul line and had a solid night against a Tigers frontcourt that had a ton of size and athleticism.