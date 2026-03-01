3 Texas Longhorns Who Stood Out in Big Road Win vs. Texas A&M
The Texas Longhorns lost the first matchup of the season against Texas A&M but got their revenge the second time around.
The Longhorns battled through a hostile crowd in College Station on Saturday and beat Texas A&M 76-70 to take back the Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown trophy.
Here are three players that stood out for Texas:
Jordan Pope
Pope was under fire by Texas A&M's full-court press from the opening tip but he never wavered and was a driving force for Texas in the win.
He posted 17 points and four rebounds while receiving some major praise from Sean Miller after the game.
"There's no player on our team that I've coached harder than Jordan Pope," Miller said. "I coached him hard before the season began. I'm coaching him because I've always felt because of his unique skill set and his experience, that he had another level had a higher ceiling than sometimes he had shown and I think everybody really saw that today."
Tramon Mark
Mark has built a reputation as being an "Aggie Killer" dating back to his days with the Arkansas Razorbacks.
He hit a game-winning shot in a massive comeback over Texas A&M last season but his performance on Saturday at Reed Area took things to a new level.
Mark finished with a game-high 23 points on 7 of 13 shooting to go along with four rebounds in an impressive offensive display. With a little over four minutes left, he iced the win with a tightly-contested triple while buried deep in the corner to quiet the crowd in what was one of the biggest shots of Texas' season.
"Obviously, Tramon Mark, he played lights out," Miller said. "It was one of his best games of the year. And when he gets going, he's a really terrific offensive player."
Chendall Weaver
Though Dailyn Swain and Matas Vokietaitis both finished in double figures, the final nod goes to Chendall Weaver for the seemingly endless amount of hustle plays he delivered against Texas A&M.
Weaver finished with five points, five rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block but his impact went beyond the box score in the win over Texas A&M.
"With Chendall, you can't always look at the stat sheet or the scoreboard and assess his value," Miller said. "He made two or three hustle plays. ... He has such a unique way of playing the game."
Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7