3 Texas Longhorns Who Stood Out in Big Road Win vs. Texas A&M

The Texas Longhorns lost the first matchup of the season against Texas A&M but got their revenge the second time around.

The Longhorns battled through a hostile crowd in College Station on Saturday and beat Texas A&M 76-70 to take back the Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown trophy.

Here are three players that stood out for Texas:

Jordan Pope

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope celebrates a three point basket during the first half against the Florida Gators at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Pope was under fire by Texas A&M's full-court press from the opening tip but he never wavered and was a driving force for Texas in the win.

He posted 17 points and four rebounds while receiving some major praise from Sean Miller after the game.

"There's no player on our team that I've coached harder than Jordan Pope," Miller said. "I coached him hard before the season began. I'm coaching him because I've always felt because of his unique skill set and his experience, that he had another level had a higher ceiling than sometimes he had shown and I think everybody really saw that today."

Tramon Mark

Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) and Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain (3) react to a basket during the last few seconds of the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Mark has built a reputation as being an "Aggie Killer" dating back to his days with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

He hit a game-winning shot in a massive comeback over Texas A&M last season but his performance on Saturday at Reed Area took things to a new level.

Mark finished with a game-high 23 points on 7 of 13 shooting to go along with four rebounds in an impressive offensive display. With a little over four minutes left, he iced the win with a tightly-contested triple while buried deep in the corner to quiet the crowd in what was one of the biggest shots of Texas' season.

"Obviously, Tramon Mark, he played lights out," Miller said. "It was one of his best games of the year. And when he gets going, he's a really terrific offensive player."

Chendall Weaver

Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) drives to the basket as Texas A&M Aggies forward Zach Clemence (7) defends during the first half at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Though Dailyn Swain and Matas Vokietaitis both finished in double figures, the final nod goes to Chendall Weaver for the seemingly endless amount of hustle plays he delivered against Texas A&M.

Weaver finished with five points, five rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block but his impact went beyond the box score in the win over Texas A&M.

"With Chendall, you can't always look at the stat sheet or the scoreboard and assess his value," Miller said. "He made two or three hustle plays. ... He has such a unique way of playing the game."