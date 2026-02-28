Lone Star Showdown Part II, Texas Longhorns Take on Texas A&M: Live Updates

The Texas Longhorns will be going back to the drawing board after having previously been on a big, momentum-filled five-game win streak through the middle of SEC play. Now the Longhorns are on a two-game skid, having dropped back-to-back games against the Georgia Bulldogs and, most recently, against the Florida Gators.

The Longhorns now sit with a 17-11 overall record and are sitting at No. 9 in the SEC standings with an 8-7 conference record after their previous two losses, with just three games remaining in the regular season before the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament arrive.

And in need of getting back on track, the Longhorns will have to head back out on the road, however, the road trip won't be leaving the Lone Star State, as Texas travels just a few hours up to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies for the second Lone Star Showdown of the season.

Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain during the second half at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Aggies have also had a bit of an up-and-down year under first-year head coach Bucky McMillan. Texas A&M began conference play rolling with a 7-1 record and was atop the conference standings, but dropped four straight games, as the Aggies now sit with a 19-9 overall record and 9-6 record in the SEC.

The Longhorns were on the losing end of the first Lone Star Showdown of the season, in Austin, where the Aggies went into the Moody Center and left with a close 74-70 victory. Leading the scoring for Texas that day was a tie between Dailyn Swain and Jordan Pope at 17 points.

Since then and down the stretch of the season, Swain has been on a heater with the forward having scored 20 points or more in the last four ballgames for the Longhorns, with the forward averaging 22 points a game while shooting 52 percent from the field.

The Longhorns are once again set to be without forward Lassina Traore, who is set to miss his fifth straight game with a lingering knee issue, and with the big men that the Aggies have and use, forward Nic Codie will need to have a solid performance when Vokietaitis is off the floor.

Texas will have to keep a keen eye on forward Rashaun Agee, who, the first time these two teams met, scored 17 points in the Texas A&M win. Over the last three games, Agee has scored double-digit points, averaging 17.3 points per game while shooting 54 percent from the field.

The Longhorns will look to get back in the win column with a tough rivalry matchup on the road on Saturday at 3:00 PM at Reed Arena, and be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses