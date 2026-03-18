3 Texas Longhorns Who Stood Out in March Madness Win vs NC State

The Texas Longhorns are headed to the Round of 64 to play the No. 6 BYU Cougars after taking down NC State in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday night.

Texas guard Tramon Mark hit a game-winning jumper with 1.1 seconds to give the Longhorns the lead and a 68-66 win.

Here are three Longhorns who stood out from the victory:

Tramon Mark

Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark celebrates in the first half against the NC State Wolfpack during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Hitting two clutch jumpers in the final minute which included the game-winning shot, Mark is unsurprisingly the player of the game for Texas.

Mark's long 2-pointer with 1.1 seconds left marked the fifth game-winning shot he's hit in his college career. He's hit two with Texas, two with Houston and one at Arkansas.

"I got a great look," Mark said. "I looked at the clock, and I just sized them up and got a great look at the rim. I practice those shots every day, so just got a great look at it."

Mark finished with a team-high 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

Chendall Weaver

Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver celebrates after forward Dailyn Swain scores a basket during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

While Mark will make all of the highlights for hitting two clutch jumpers, Texas guard Chendall Weaver was arguably the most impactful player for the Longhorns.

After having a career-high 17 points in the first win this season against NC State at Maui, Weaver delivered another big-time performance in a win over the Wolfpack, posting 11 points, 10 rebounds and two steals off the bench in his first-career double-double.

"Knowing this could be my last game I'm trying to leave it all on the court, so whatever my team needed, I tried to bring it," Weaver said after the game.

Dailyn Swain

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain dribbles the ball in the second half against the NC State Wolfpack during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Back in the state of Ohio and close to his hometown of Columbus, Dailyn Swain didn't quite play up to his usually-elite standards but still was a major reason Texas was able to come away with the win.

Swain was just 2 of 9 from the field but finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists along with two steals and a block. He went 8 of 9 from the foul line.

After the game, Swain gave major credit to both Weaver and Mark.

"It's a great feeling," Swain said. "I always tell them I have their back, and tonight they had Chendall Weaver the most impact on the court, and Tramon Mark, like I said, when he put that shot up I knew it was good. Just knowing that they have my back as much as I have theirs, it's a great feeling. So I have so much confidence and I have a lot of fun playing with these guys for sure, and I'm happy for them that it didn't end tonight."