3 Texas Longhorns Who Stood Out in March Madness Win vs NC State
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The Texas Longhorns are headed to the Round of 64 to play the No. 6 BYU Cougars after taking down NC State in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday night.
Texas guard Tramon Mark hit a game-winning jumper with 1.1 seconds to give the Longhorns the lead and a 68-66 win.
Here are three Longhorns who stood out from the victory:
Tramon Mark
Hitting two clutch jumpers in the final minute which included the game-winning shot, Mark is unsurprisingly the player of the game for Texas.
Mark's long 2-pointer with 1.1 seconds left marked the fifth game-winning shot he's hit in his college career. He's hit two with Texas, two with Houston and one at Arkansas.
"I got a great look," Mark said. "I looked at the clock, and I just sized them up and got a great look at the rim. I practice those shots every day, so just got a great look at it."
Mark finished with a team-high 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
Chendall Weaver
While Mark will make all of the highlights for hitting two clutch jumpers, Texas guard Chendall Weaver was arguably the most impactful player for the Longhorns.
After having a career-high 17 points in the first win this season against NC State at Maui, Weaver delivered another big-time performance in a win over the Wolfpack, posting 11 points, 10 rebounds and two steals off the bench in his first-career double-double.
"Knowing this could be my last game I'm trying to leave it all on the court, so whatever my team needed, I tried to bring it," Weaver said after the game.
Dailyn Swain
Back in the state of Ohio and close to his hometown of Columbus, Dailyn Swain didn't quite play up to his usually-elite standards but still was a major reason Texas was able to come away with the win.
Swain was just 2 of 9 from the field but finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists along with two steals and a block. He went 8 of 9 from the foul line.
After the game, Swain gave major credit to both Weaver and Mark.
"It's a great feeling," Swain said. "I always tell them I have their back, and tonight they had Chendall Weaver the most impact on the court, and Tramon Mark, like I said, when he put that shot up I knew it was good. Just knowing that they have my back as much as I have theirs, it's a great feeling. So I have so much confidence and I have a lot of fun playing with these guys for sure, and I'm happy for them that it didn't end tonight."
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7