What To Expect From Texas Forward Dailyn Swain At The NBA Combine

The last time the Texas Longhorns had consecutive seasons producing an NBA draft pick was 2017 to 2019, a three-year stretch that included big men Jarrett Allen, Mo Bamba and Jaxson Hayes.

Dailyn Swain could follow guard Tre Johnson — No. 6 in the 2025 NBA draft — extending the Longhorns' legacy in the NBA. A projected first-round pick, Swain is a highly skilled and athletic forward whose upside and well-rounded game are intriguing and translatable at the next level.

The Longhorns’ star and All-SEC selection declared for the NBA draft in April and will have the opportunity to showcase his athleticism at the NBA Combine.

Dailyn Swain Officially Invited to NBA Combine

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain dunks against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half during a second-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

When projecting his game to the NBA level, Swain’s athleticism will be a significant factor. The 20-year-old wing is listed at 6’8” and 225 pounds, and his offensive game is predicated on his skill and tenacity when driving to the rim, applying pressure to opposing defenses.

Swain is better at driving to the rim and taking advantage of his athleticism rather than relying on his jump shot. Swain has never attempted more than three three-pointers per game and has not taken more than 25% of his shots from deep. He shoots 29.3% from behind the arc in his career but shot 34.4% in 2025.

However, his high career free-throw averages indicate a potential for development as a jump shooter. Swain is also skilled at drawing fouls thanks to his relentless rim pressure. He finished inside the top 10 in the SEC in total free throws attempted in 2025 and top 10 in the Big East in 2024.

Two tests that will be important for Swain at the NBA Combine are the vertical leap and the three-quarter court sprint. While neither will likely sway his stock too heavily in any direction, scouts may be looking for the testing to match the tape.

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain addresses the media in a press conference during a practice session ahead of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Heading into the NBA draft, Swain is best suited for a role as a wing. He can contribute early in his career as a threat in transition offense while developing as a ball handler. Swain averaged a career-high 3.6 assists per game and a career-high 2.7 turnovers per game.

He is at his best finding shooters as he drives to the rim, as he did when he found Jordan Pope for a dagger three-point shot against BYU in the NCAA Tournament.

Last year, Johnson participated in the NBA Combine, where he led all participants in the lane agility drill with a time of 10.49 seconds. He went on to become a lottery pick, a possibility for Swain as well.

Swain averaged 17.3 points per game during his junior season, along with a career-best 7.5 rebounds per game. He elevated his play significantly from his sophomore season at Xavier and has an intriguing developmental upside.

His path to the NBA begins with the 2026 NBA Combine, which will take place from May 10 to May 17. The 2026 NBA draft will be held on June 23 and June 24, with Swain currently projected to be selected on the first day.

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