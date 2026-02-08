3 Texas Longhorns Who Stood Out in Tight Win vs. Ole Miss
It wasn't pretty, but the Texas Longhorns managed to come away with a 79-68 win over the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday at the Moody Center for their third straight SEC victory.
In what marked Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard's return to Austin, the Longhorns closed the game on a 14-0 run after blowing an 18-point first-half lead.
Texas star Dailyn Swain was held in check, forcing other Longhorns to step up when the team needed it most. Here are three players that stood out:
Matas Vokietaitis
Texas center Matas Vokietaitis finished with a game-high 27 points on 9 of 11 shooting while adding seven rebounds and going 9 of 12 from the foul line.
Vokietaitis came up just short of a new career-high point total and was the clear best player on the floor Saturday, resulting in some major praise from Texas head coach Sean Miller.
"I thought it was the smartest game he's played," Miller said. "There were no silly fouls. He played 32 minutes. We asked him to be ready to play more minutes. He did, and he was incredibly dominant and efficient on offense. ... This was his day. The reason we beat Ole Miss, he was the difference in the game on our end."
Tramon Mark
Mark had two rare quiet games in the loss to Auburn and the win over Oklahoma, scoring just eight total points, but has bounced back with two straight productive performances since.
He finished with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists against Ole Miss in 35 minutes of action while shooting 8 of 14 from the field. Mark found ample success in the midrange, converting on multiple jumpers throughout the game.
Mark has reached double figures in 9 of 11 SEC games this season and is up to 13.1 points per contest this year.
"As a team, I feel like we did a very good job of that, especially those last eight minutes, I would say we had to step up and dig down. We are already wasted a lead, but we just stepped up and dig down, and we were able to get the job done.
Jordan Pope
After being called out a bit by Sean Miller after the win over South Carolina in which he scored just three points, Pope came up big down the stretch for Texas against Ole Miss.
He finished with 13 points, including eight in the second half, and was a key reason that the Longhorns were able to survive late after Ole Miss stormed back to take the lead.
With Texas trailing 68-65 with 2:43 left, Pope converted on a critical four-point play that gave the Longhorns the lead. This sparked the decisive 14-0 run, as Ole Miss didn't score the remainder of the game.
Texas guard Simeon Wilcher prasied Pope for bouncing back while speaking to the media after the game.
“I feel like the telltale of a man is how he responds during adversity," Wilcher said. "... You struggle sometimes. And he just buckled down and did what he does, just being Jordan."
Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7