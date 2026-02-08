3 Takeaways from Texas Longhorns' Win vs. Ole Miss

The Texas Longhorns are rolling at a key point in the season, now coming away with three consecutive SEC wins after their latest 79-68 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon.

As many of this season's games have gone for the Longhorns, Saturday was a game of momentum swings with huge runs from both squads. The Longhorns came out quickly to take a commanding lead, while a sustained run from the Rebels aided them, and finally, a closing run sealed the win for Texas.

The Longhorns are now riding strong with three straight wins and will have to take their show on the road, as the Longhorns travel to take on the Missouri Tigers next Saturday. Taking a closer look at the win over the Rebels, here are three takeaways from the matchup.

Matas Vokietaitis Dominates Down Low

Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis shoots a layup during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Longhorns did not get their usual top-notch performance from forward Dailyn Swain, as he finished with just seven points on the afternoon; however, the Longhorns did get a big performance from their big man, Matas Vokietaitis.

Vokietaitis ended the game with a game-high 27 points, shooting a very efficient 9 of 11 from the field and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line. While the Longhorns struggled with their jump shots, they did find success finding Vokietaitis in the pick-and-roll and giving him opportunities in the low post. The center was a force in the paint with seven rebounds and several good defensive possessions where he challenged the opposing shot.

Late Surge Cleans Second Half Struggles

Texas Longhorns guard Simeon Wilcher takes a jump shot as Mississippi Rebels guard Patton Pinkins. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Texas found its rhythm from the field to begin the game, allowing the Longhorns to go out on an early 18-point lead in the ballgame. However, their shots went cold, especially at the start of the second half, shooting three of eight, allowing the Rebels the chance to take a lead midway through the second half.

But the Longhorns were able to regain their ground after falling behind and control the final minutes, ending the ballgame with a 14-0 run over the last 2:43 of action. A dagger three-point shot from Simeon Wilcher put the game out of reach.

Jordan Pope Delivers Down the Stretch

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope takes a jump shot against Mississippi Rebels guard Ilias Kamardine. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Longhorns have not gotten great performances out of Jordan Pope as of late, so much so that the guard received some criticism from his head coach. After the win against South Carolina, Sean Miller said he needed to see more out of the veteran guard.

Pope was able to rise to the challenge against the Rebels as he ended the game with a crucial 13 points while shooting 33 percent from the field.

While Pope did not have the best first half, he turned it up in the second half, keeping the Longhorns close. Pope's biggest shot was converting a four-point play after being fouled on a made three-point shot to switch the momentum late in the game.