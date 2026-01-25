3 Texas Longhorns Who Stood Out in Win vs. No. 21 Georgia

The Texas Longhorns secured their fourth ranked win of the season on Saturday at the Moody Center, using a dominant second-half effort to roll past No. 21 Georgia in an 87-67 win.

"I thought at halftime, it was a moment of truth for us in our season - just putting it out there, that's how I felt the first half went," Miller said after the win. "We were disjointed. We weren't a smart group, and Georgia was the better team."

Here are three Texas players that stood out from the win:

Dailyn Swain

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) celebrates after center Matas Vokietaitis (8) scores a basket during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Swain once again led the Longhorns in scoring, though he had a bit more help this time around than he did in the loss to Kentucky on Wednesday.

He knocked down two quick triples in the first half to prevent the Longhorns from falling into a hole and went into halftime with 12 points.

Swain -- and Texas -- never looked back, as he finished with a game-high 29 points to go along with six rebounds, two assists and a season-high five steals.

“I think these are the best two games I've ever seen him play in a row," Miller said after the game.

After having just five points vs. Tennessee, Swain is averaging 20.8 points, seven rebounds and two steals per game in the five contests since.

Tramon Mark

Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) takes a jump shot against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Mark didn't play against Georgia last season due to injury in a game that resulted in a blowout loss for Texas at home.

However, he made the most of his action against the Bulldogs on Saturday, keying Texas' run in the second half. He scored eight straight for the Longhorns at one point and finished with 23 points, six rebounds and four assists.

"I would also just say that Dailyn Swain and Tramon Mark, they really willed our team, not only the entire game, but especially in the second half," Miller said. "If you add up what they did. You know, 22 field goals. 22 for 32 from the field. 49 points between the two of them."

Matas Vokietaitis

Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) rebounds against Georgia Bulldogs forward Justin Abson (25) during the second half at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Vokietaitis was listed as probable on the injury report leading up to the game due to illness but finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Miller admitted that he didn't look great in the first half but picked things up in the final 20 minutes.

“We limited him yesterday, and you could just tell in the first half. He just didn't have it ... But I thought he was terrific in the second half," Miller said.