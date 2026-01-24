Texas Longhorns Dominate Second Half in Blowout Win vs. No. 21 Georgia

Though the weather outside was frigid, the Texas Longhorns got hot inside the Moody Center on Saturday afternoon.

Dailyn Swain scored a game-high 26 points and Tramon Mark added 23 points of his own as Texas dominated the second half en route to an 87-67 blowout win over the No. 21 Georgia Bulldogs.

The Longhorns now have three SEC wins, all against ranked teams, after dropping two straight to Texas A&M and Kentucky.

Texas Uses Big Second Half to Run Away From Georgia

Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver drives to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Marcus Millender (4) and guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (5) during the first half at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Longhorns trailed 37-30 at halftime but proceeded to outscore Georgia 57-30 in the second half.

Texas shot 22 of 32 in the second half while getting a 26-10 edge on points in the paint.

The foul issues started early for Texas, with Vokietaitis picking up two early calls.

The Bulldogs capitalized by going 6 of 7 from the foul line before the 13-minute mark, as Wilkerson had nine of Georgia's first 17 points.

Swain picked up where he left off against Kentucky, swishing two triples on back-to-back possessions to cut the lead to 21-19 at the 8:39 mark.

Georgia built a 25-19 lead after another bucket in the paint from Cyril but Mark answered with a thunderous dunk after catching a long rebound. He followed this up a few minutes later with a corner triple, making it a 27-26 lead for the Bulldogs after a quick 5-0 run.

Jake Wilkins, the son of NBA legend Dominique Wilkins, then had the highlight of the first half with a monster dunk off of a steal over Lassina Traore, which resulted in a flagrant foul after both players hit the ground with force.

The Bulldogs took a 37-30 lead into halftime after closing things out strong.

But despite some second-half struggles in recent games, the Longhorns came out of the locker with an 8-0 run to take a 38-37 lead before Cain responded with four quick points to put the Bulldogs back in front.

Mark then hit back-to-back 3s to give Texas a 51-48 lead at the 13:52 mark before adding a midrange jumper shortly after. He scored eight straight points for the Longhorns at one point.

Wilkinson responded with a tough fadeaway triple from the corner to end the run, but the Longhorns answered right back.

However, Texas started to pull away thanks to some big-time offensive rebounds, including one sequence that resulted in a five-point possession. This was one of the highlights a 17-2 run that allowed Texas to run away with the game along with the scoring punch of Mark and Swain.

The Longhorns will look to keep things rolling and build a winning streak when they visit Auburn on Wednesday.