3 Ways the Texas Longhorns Can Beat the Purdue Boilermakers in the Sweet 16
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The No. 11-seed Texas Longhorns are set to take on the No. 2-seed Purdue Boilermakers on Thursday. While a tip-off time has yet to be determined, there are already people speculating about how Texas can pull off another major upset.
The Longhorns upset No. 3-seed Gonzaga on Saturday, but are met face-to-face with another major challenge. At this point in March Madness, there are no longer any teams that can be described as fraudulent or lucky.
While the Bulldogs made things close against Texas with a 25-point effort from forward Graham Ike, the Boilermakers will give the Longhorns an entirely new challenge. Not only is Purdue a more balanced team than Gonzaga, they may just be the most complete team that Texas has faced all season.
Contain Trey Kaufman-Renn
It sounds obvious, but limiting Trey
Kaufman-Renn's impact on this game could be key to Texas securing another upset win. The Purdue forward has been on a tear this season, but has elevated his game during the month of March.
Across the entire season, Kaufman-Renn has averaged 14.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. He’s played a vital role in Purdue dominating its first two NCAA Tournament games, and he seems to elevate his play the better the competition gets.
With the way Texas is playing right now, combined with how the forward has performed against elite competition, Kaufman‑Renn could easily end up taking 12–14 shots against the Longhorns.
Keep Causing Chaos in the Turnover Game
If there's one thing that the Longhorns have gotten better at during March Madness, it's their ability to create chaos in the turnover game. Texas lost the turnover battle against both N.C. State and BYU, but had a positive turnover margin against Gonzaga this past weekend.
With both defenses playing at a high level in recent weeks, this has the makings of a game where every possession could play a significant role in determining the outcome. Purdue currently averages 9.0 turnovers per game, while Texas is averaging 10.8 turnovers per game.
If the Longhorns can keep a positive turnover margin, or even just keep the turnover margin close, they should have no problem keeping this game within reach.
Matas Vokietaitis Needs to Stay Dominant
Matas Vokietaitis had another big night in Texas' upset win over Gonzaga, totaling 17 points, nine rebounds, and two assists. Since the NCAA Tournament began, it's clear that the Longhorns go as Vokietaitis goes. If he's having a big night, that means the rest of the team is eating as well.
The Texas center has already solidified himself as one of the best big men in the country. Now, against an even bigger and deeper Purdue squad, he'll need to rise to the occasion once again. It's in head coach Sean Miller's best interest to get the Longhorns' center involved early in this Sweet 16 matchup.
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Carson, a 2025 TCU graduate, is a sports journalist who covers college athletics for several On SI sites. While most of his experience is with TCU On SI, he also writes with Wake Forest On SI and Houston On SI. He also has a passion for the college baseball scene, most notably being a fan of TCU Baseball. In 2023, Carson was in Omaha and reported on the Men’s College World Series, where TCU finished 4th in the nation. His past work not only consists of major sports like football, basketball, and baseball, but with others like track and field and cross country as well.Follow WersalCarsonKF