4 Texas Longhorns Who Stood Out in Big Win vs. Missouri

The Texas Longhorns secured a big road win in Columbia on Saturday night against the Missouri Tigers, using a strong second half to seal the 85-68 victory.

The win gives Texas a notable boost to its NCAA Tournament resume, and the team has multiple players to thank.

Here are three Longhorns that stood out in the win:

Dailyn Swain

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) dribbles the ball against the Missouri Tigers during the second half of the game at Mizzou Arena. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Surprise, surprise.

Per usual, Swain led the Longhorns to a win. He finished with a game-high 25 points on 9 of 16 shooting while adding six rebounds, two assists and two steals. He had 18 points in the second half, which was highlighted by some momentum-building triples in the face of a defender.

Swain has now reached the 20-point mark in six SEC games this season. He was surprisingly held in check during last week's win over Ole Miss with just seven points, but responded in a big way on the road.

Nic Codie

Texas Longhorns forward Nic Codie looks to pass the. Ball against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half of the Dick Vitale’s Invitational game at Spectrum Center. | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

With Lassina Traore out, Codie stepped up off the bench and came up big for Texas, finishing with nine points, six rebounds and a block in 15 minutes. As a result, he earned the game ball afterwards in the Texas locker room.

Codie started the first four games of the season before being benched. He was challenged publicly by Sean Miller, who said in December that Codie's "effort level, his attitude, his daily disposition, his competitive spirit, all have to improve.”

It's unclear what role Code will have moving forward when Traore returns but he certainly has earned himself more playing time.

Jordan Pope

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope celebrates against the Missouri Tigers after scoring during the second half of the game at Mizzou Arena. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Pope finished with 15 points and hit some key shots down the stretch of the second half for the Longhorns.

Pope's triple at the 12:19 mark of the second half gave Texas a 51-45 lead before he and Swain hit back-to-back from deep after the eight-minute mark to essentially put the game on ice.

The Longhorns will continue to need Pope's offense ability to close out SEC play if they want to seal up a spot in the NCAA Tournament even further.

Matas Vokietaitis

Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis reacts to a foul against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Vokietaitis got bruised and battered throughout Saturday's win but stayed steady throughout and was essential for Texas once again.

He posted 19 points on 6 of 10 from the field along with 10 rebounds and two blocks. Five of his boards came on the offensive glass.

Vokietaitis has had soem growing pains this year but has now had back-to-back strong performances.