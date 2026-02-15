4 Texas Longhorns Who Stood Out in Big Win vs. Missouri
The Texas Longhorns secured a big road win in Columbia on Saturday night against the Missouri Tigers, using a strong second half to seal the 85-68 victory.
The win gives Texas a notable boost to its NCAA Tournament resume, and the team has multiple players to thank.
Here are three Longhorns that stood out in the win:
Dailyn Swain
Surprise, surprise.
Per usual, Swain led the Longhorns to a win. He finished with a game-high 25 points on 9 of 16 shooting while adding six rebounds, two assists and two steals. He had 18 points in the second half, which was highlighted by some momentum-building triples in the face of a defender.
Swain has now reached the 20-point mark in six SEC games this season. He was surprisingly held in check during last week's win over Ole Miss with just seven points, but responded in a big way on the road.
Nic Codie
With Lassina Traore out, Codie stepped up off the bench and came up big for Texas, finishing with nine points, six rebounds and a block in 15 minutes. As a result, he earned the game ball afterwards in the Texas locker room.
Codie started the first four games of the season before being benched. He was challenged publicly by Sean Miller, who said in December that Codie's "effort level, his attitude, his daily disposition, his competitive spirit, all have to improve.”
It's unclear what role Code will have moving forward when Traore returns but he certainly has earned himself more playing time.
Jordan Pope
Pope finished with 15 points and hit some key shots down the stretch of the second half for the Longhorns.
Pope's triple at the 12:19 mark of the second half gave Texas a 51-45 lead before he and Swain hit back-to-back from deep after the eight-minute mark to essentially put the game on ice.
The Longhorns will continue to need Pope's offense ability to close out SEC play if they want to seal up a spot in the NCAA Tournament even further.
Matas Vokietaitis
Vokietaitis got bruised and battered throughout Saturday's win but stayed steady throughout and was essential for Texas once again.
He posted 19 points on 6 of 10 from the field along with 10 rebounds and two blocks. Five of his boards came on the offensive glass.
Vokietaitis has had soem growing pains this year but has now had back-to-back strong performances.
