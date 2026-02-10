Texas Basketball's Offense Might Be Better Than You Realize

With their recent success in SEC conference play, the Texas Longhorns are finding their footing heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

While Sean Miller's squad has faced their fair share of adversity this season, one constant for the Longhorns has been their ability to score offensively.

According to KenPom's latest offensive rankings, Texas sits in elite company — a group that includes Illinois, Alabama, Purdue, Houston, Michigan, Arizona, Arkansas, Duke, and BYU. Despite just a 15-9 overall record, the Longhorns still hold one of the best offenses in the league.

Texas has averaged 85.2 points per game up to this point in the season and a margin of victory of +10.6. While Miller's squad hasn't necessarily performed in big games so far, they look to be getting more comfortable with each passing week.

That alone makes them dangerous as a team that's currently fighting to stay in NCAA Tournament contention.

How Texas Built an Elite Offensive Profile

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Offensively, the Longhorns are led by Xavier transfer Dailyn Swain with 17.3 points per game. To say that the guard has been an X-factor for Texas this season would be an understatement. Not only does he lead the team in points per game, but he's also averaging 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.

In Texas' frontcourt, Matas Vokietaitis has developed into one of the more consistent scorers for the Longhorns with 15.3 points per game.

While the center has struggled with fouling this season, he's arguably been playing some of his best basketball as of late. Vokietaitis is coming off of one of his best performances this season with 27 points, seven rebounds, one assist, and one block against the Ole Miss Rebels

Tramon Mark and Jordan Pope round out the main scorers for the Texas offense, with both guards averaging between 12 and 13 points per game. Like many of their teammates, the two returners to the program have only become more consistent in their ability to create all types of shots.

Pope is more of a deep threat for the Longhorns as he's currently shooting 34.4 percent from the three-point line. Mark, on the other hand, is more willing to put his body on the line with his physical build. It's that relentless style of play that allows him to finish plays through contact along with finding success in the midrange.

While there's room for a deeper dive on the rest of the Longhorns' roster, the four athletes mentioned above are the main drivers behind Texas' offensive production. When one of them isn't playing their best, things often go awry; but when the four are in sync, even the best programs in the country have trouble stopping them.

