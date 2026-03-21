5 Things Texas Fans Need to Know About Gonzaga

The Texas Longhorns are hot, and they are proving why they deserved a spot in The Big Dance. With a win over NC State in the First Four and an upset of BYU in the Round of 64, Texas is putting the NCAA Tournament on notice.

Will Texas be able to keep the run alive with its second appearance in the Sweet 16 in the last three seasons? The Gonzaga Bulldogs will test the Longhorns’ mettle against a team with plenty of tournament experience.

5 Things for Texas To Know About Gonzaga

Mark Few Has Many Wins

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few reacts during the second half of a first-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Kennesaw State Owls at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Before 1995, Gonzaga had not yet made the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs made a pair of runs in the late 1990s, but once Mark Few took over in 1999, they became regulars in March.

He and Gonzaga have appeared in 26 consecutive March Madnesses, and before their second-round exit in 2025, the Bulldogs had made nine consecutive runs to the Sweet 16 or further. Few is on a fast track to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and is one of the most successful coaches of his generation.

Texas’s head coach, Sean Miller, also has plenty of postseason experience, but Few knows how to make a deep run in March. Few has no shortage of coaching battles, which will be a big part of how the Texas-Gonzaga matchup shakes out.

There is not much Few has yet to see, and he will know how to match with whatever the Longhorns can throw at him.

Graham Ike Sets the Tone for the Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike reacts during the second half of a first-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Kennesaw State Owls at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

After starting his career at Wyoming, forward Graham Ike has emerged as a star player for the Bulldogs. He was named a third-team All-American in 2026 and earned his third All-WCC nod in as many years.

Ike is the only active player in college basketball with at least 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in their career. He led his conference with 19.7 points per game and a 56.9% field-goal percentage. He also grabbed 8.2 rebounds per game and pressured defenses with his aggression in the paint.

Texas big man Matas Vokietaitis will be tested by Ike, a skilled post scorer and a relentless rebounder. Vokietaitis had 23 points and 16 rebounds against BYU, a statement game in the first round, and he will need to keep the momentum going.

Turnover Winners

Texas guard Simeon Wilcher nearly steals the ball against Mississippi guard AJ Storr during their 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gonzaga ranked inside the top 30 in fewest turnovers and most turnovers forced heading into the NCAA Tournament. This ranks the Bulldogs fifth nationally in turnover margin at +159, making them a dangerous team to face without focus.

Meanwhile, Texas has a season-long turnover margin of -58, ranking in the bottom 20 in turnovers forced per game. The Longhorns are -16 in three postseason games, losing the turnover battle in each game.

The Longhorns cannot afford to be sloppy, as the Bulldogs are ready to test opponents’ discipline and have an efficient offense to capitalize on extra possessions.

Battle on the Glass

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain rebounds against BYU Cougars forward Dominique Diomande in the first half during a first-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Texas and Gonzaga are two of the best rebounding teams in the country. The Longhorns had a +257 rebounding margin (14th) heading into the NCAA Tournament, and the Bulldogs were a +266 (12th). Both teams are aggressive on the glass, limiting opponent possessions.

Gonzaga has just three losses all season, but the Bulldogs are undefeated when winning the rebounding battle. Similarly, the Longhorns are now 18–4 when winning the rebounding battle by five or more, including against NC State and BYU.

Braden Huff is still out with an injury, leaving the Bulldogs without their 6’10” forward, but Tyon Grant-Foster and Jalen Warley can crash the glass as guards. Texas is 1–8 this season when it ties or loses the rebounding battle, putting pressure on Vokietaitis and Dailyn Swain not to lose the possession battle.

Not the Usual Threat From 3

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle makes an open three-pointer against the San Francisco Dons in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. | James Snook-Imagn Images

This season, Gonzaga is outside the top 200 in three-pointers attempted and made per game and three-point percentage, hitting 33.5% of its shots from deep. This is not the standard for the Bulldogs, who have often been above 37%.

Texas has had a questionable defense all season, but it has stepped up in the postseason, surviving AJ Dybantsa’s 35-point night. Can they force the Bulldogs to settle for the long ball?

Without a consistent threat at the three-point line, Gonzaga is one of the highest-volume teams in the paint, pressuring teams to defend the basket. Texas could try to throw numbers in the paint, forcing Gonzaga to shoot.

The Bulldogs are unlikely to fall for the bait. Few is too experienced as a coach, but Miller will need to find a way to take advantage of this shortcoming.