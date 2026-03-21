A Surprise Decision May Have Saved Texas’ Season

During their first season under head coach Seran Miller, the Texas Longhorns reached the NCAA Tournament and fought through the First Four to have a chance at a run through The Big Dance.

In the first round, they busted some brackets, advancing to the second round to face Gonzaga on March 21.

However, all of this came close to never happening. The Longhorns, who lost steam late in the season, needed to dig deep to find new life, and star forward Dailyn Swain revealed that one decision may have made the difference.

Dailyn Swain Reveals Key Meeting That Changed Texas’s Season

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain and center Matas Vokietaitis celebrate after a play in the second half against the BYU Cougars during a first-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Texas concluded its regular season with a 1–4 slump, but a loss to the 15-seeded Ole Miss Rebels in the first round of the SEC Tournament left Longhorns fans sweating as Selection Sunday approached.

Despite the disappointing finish, Texas had looked the part of an NCAA Tournament team throughout the season. Several big wins — including over Vanderbilt, Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M — showed they could compete in March, but the Longhorns needed to find the will to turn the season around.

“We didn’t end the season how we wanted to, but we never folded, we never gave up on each other,” Swain said to the media following the Longhorns’ win over BYU. “I think it made us closer, really. We had a players-only little meeting, and I felt like that built our chemistry, and that’s what is making us a pretty dangerous team right now.”

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain controls the ball in the first half against the NC State Wolfpack during a First Four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Longhorns are surging, and part of why is their trust in one another. Against NC State, Tramon Mark hit multiple big shots down the stretch, including the game-winner with one second left. Against BYU, the game was within four points with two minutes left before Jordan Pope hit a big three-pointer, and Mark hit multiple critical free throws.

“That play, we drew up a backdoor for Cam Heide, and they defended it well,” Swain said. “… I saw [Pope] in the corner, jumped up, made the pass, we all know good of a shooter Jordan is. I feel like that was a great play for us, and he knocked it down, that’s what he does in big-time moments.”

From Chendall Weaver’s hustle to Matas Vokietaitis’s presence in the paint to Mark’s clutch gene, the team has relied on each other, and every player has stepped up and made plays at the right time.

“I'm beyond thrilled to be able to advance and have the opportunity to play into the next round,” Miller said. “I'm thrilled for the University of Texas. Thrilled for these guys. One word I would use to describe our group is resilient. Nothing has ever been easy for us, starting with our opening game against Duke.”

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller in the first half against the BYU Cougars during a first-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Texas has advanced to the Round of 32, a round in which Miller has an 8–1 record in his career. Facing Gonzaga, the No. 3 seed in the West Region, Texas will again need to show its resiliency, trust and teamwork to advance to the Sweet 16 for the second time in three years.

The Longhorns face off with the Bulldogs on Saturday, March 21, at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., at 7:10 ET with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.

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