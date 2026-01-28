Can an Unofficial Texas Help Texas Make Case to Five-Star from Dallas?

Five-star forward Dawson Battie is one of the highest ranked basketball players in the class of 2027, and collegiate programs have taken notice.

The Dallas, Texas, native has totaled 20 offers so far in his recruitment, and he’s likely to pick up more between now and the end of this recruiting cycle.

While the quantity of his offers is impressive, he’s likely to spend these next few months getting better acquainted with the quality of his top choices. For Battie, this means taking unofficial visits to both Austin, Texas, and Lincoln, Nebraska.

Battie to visit the Forty Acres

Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) drives around Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) during their second round game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 13, 2025.

The Texas Longhorns extended Battie an offer back in June of 2025, and he’s scheduled to visit the school unofficially on March 7. For the Longhorns, earning the junior’s commitment would mean obtaining the No. 2 ranked prospect in the state and the No. 11 recruit in the nation, per 247Sports.

Texas is among the most competitive states in terms of high school basketball, making Battie's potential commitment an opportunity for the Longhorns to set the tone for other top in-state prospects eying the program.

One example of these recruits is five-star forward Marcus Spears Jr., 247Sports’ No. 1 ranked player in the nation for the class of 2027. He received his offer from Texas in May of 2025, and his potential commitment could provide him with a chance to play for the same university that his older sister, Cari Spears, plays volleyball for.

First-year head coach Sean Miller has experienced ups and downs this season with the Longhorns, and assembling an impressive 2027 recruiting class could be a way for him to establish a stronger reputation at Texas and help this program consistently compete with some of the nation’s best.

However, several universities stand between Texas and adding Battie, Spears or any other top prospects to the roster. One of the obstacles between Miller and Battie is actually the No. 5 ranked program in the country.

Battie to visit Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg watches during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have put together quite the season so far, with a record currently standing at 20-1. Battie is set to make his way up to Lincoln on Feb. 1, just over a month before he makes his way down to Austin.

The Longhorns have a clear geographical advantage due to their closer proximity to Battie’s hometown, but it will be interesting to see how the Cornhuskers present their case to him.

It’s also worth remembering that plenty of other programs are also still in contention. Battie has collected offers from the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Texas A&M Aggies, Virginia Cavaliers and several other strong schools.

Where he will end up remains unknown and likely will for the next few months, but the Longhorns are definite contenders for the elite junior.