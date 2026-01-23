Sean Miller Continues to Be Brutally Honest With Texas Longhorns

When it comes to taking accountability for his team’s actions, Texas men’s basketball head coach Sean Miller is always refreshingly transparent.

He’s known for his clever, condemning words when discussing the Longhorns’ performance — like in the postgame press conference after a conference-opening loss to Mississippi State, when his moment of candor came in the form of a pretty vicious comparison.

“We have to coach those guys better in those areas (basketball IQ). Now, if I tell you not to cross the street, and I keep telling you, and I say, ‘I swear, whatever you do, do not cross the street’, and you do, and the bus hits you, I’m gonna take responsibility as your parent,” Miller said. “But damn it, how many times do I have to tell you not to cross the street? We’ve got some of that going on.”

This time, in the aftermath of the 85-80 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday night at Rupp Arena, Miller’s evisceration of his team turned to the foul troubles that continue to plague the Longhorns.

Name A Foul — And Texas Men’s Basketball Will Commit It

Jan 21, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) goes to the basket against Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

It’s no secret that Texas does, indeed, have a foul problem. The Longhorns are on the wrong side of the rankings with an average of 19.6 fouls a game this season, committing about 23 just against Kentucky. Guard Dailyn Swain led in personal fouls against the Wildcats with five, followed by guard Tramon Mark and big man Matas Vokietaitis with three.

The final straw that broke Miller came in the last 26 seconds of the game, when the Longhorns needed just two points to secure a desperately needed win. Instead, Vokietaitis bumped into Kentucky guard Denzel Aberdeen’s shot and gave the Wildcats two extra points to close the game.

And in his typical brutal honesty, Miller didn’t hesitate to let everyone know that he’s had enough of watching the Longhorns send their opponents to the free-throw line.

“What our team — and this is a Texas problem — has is a virus called fouling. And it has plagued us from the opening tip of the first game to tonight,” Miller said. “It’s not the officials. It’s not Kentucky. We will foul the living shit out of you … you describe the foul and the team that I’m coaching will commit it.”

Sean Miller on the Longhorns’ fouling issues after the Kentucky game:



“We have a virus called fouling… we will foul the living s*** out of you.”



pic.twitter.com/5ysBuEODoq — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 22, 2026

The Longhorns have now lost two back-to-back games against Texas A&M and Kentucky, following two upsets against No. 13/12 Alabama and No. 10 Vanderbilt.

Texas shows flashes of greatness, but the constant issues with discipline seem to plague the Longhorns and enrage their head coach — all resulting in a 2-4 conference record.