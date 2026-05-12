Takeaways From Dailyn Swain's Performance at 2026 NBA Combine

As Texas forward Dailyn Swain prepares for the 2026 NBA draft, the NBA Draft Combine provided him an opportunity to stand out and boost his stock.

One trait that is listed in every scouting report is his athleticism. Swain is a slasher from the wing who can get downhill and create opportunities for himself and teammates.

The combine was the perfect opportunity to back the eye test with numbers and prove himself as an elite athlete.

Dailyn Swain NBA Combine Results, Highlights and Takeaways

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) dribbles the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Physically, Swain fits the mold of what the NBA is looking for in a wing prospect. He measured in with an official height of 6’6.5” without shoes and a positive wingspan of 6’10”. His standing reach is also an impressive 8’8.5”.

Swain could be a versatile player who is capable of creating shots for himself and others. His style of play could benefit from adding more weight and strength. He weighed 211 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine.

He did not test as well as expected in the speed and agility tests. His three-quarters court sprint time of 3.21 seconds ranked 15th of 32 participants on Day 1 of testing at the combine, according to reporter Tyler Rucker. His times on the pro lane drill and shuttle run, which measure agility, tied for 25th and 26th, respectively, of 31 participants.

Swain also did not stand out as a jumper, either, an area where he was expected to succeed. His max vertical leap of 36.5 inches tied for 15th of 31 participants. He did, though, outperform his peers as a shooter, a pleasant surprise after a disappointing athletic outing.

Dailyn Swain getting up some shots from the corner.



What do you see? @NoCeilingsNBA pic.twitter.com/u3N3iVR72R — ALBERT GHIM (@albertoeghim) May 12, 2026

In 2025, Swain averaged 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds as a junior with the Longhorns. He was named to the All-SEC Second Team after ranking 10th in total assists, ninth in free throws attempted, eighth in total points, sixth in total steals and third in total rebounds.

He is a well-rounded basketball player, but the three-point shot was never part of his game, even during his time at Xavier. He attempted 93 shots behind the arc in 2025 after attempting a combined 54 in his first two seasons. At the combine, Swain seemed to be more in control of his shot.

Swain was among the top-10 testers in percentage of field goals made in the spot-up shooting (56.0%, eighth), shooting off the dribble (73.3%, fourth) and side-mid-side drills (70.8%, third). In the three-point star drill, he tied for 14th, hitting 48.0% of his shots.

His shot form likely still needs to improve. While Swain shows touch around the rim, there is room for growth as a jump shooter. He shot 29.3% from deep in his college career, but he also shot 81.5% from the free-throw line. This indicates that there is a better floor to unlock.

Dailyn Swain star drill shooting. Shot has a hitch to it and he dips it too far on the catch.



Another name that will be in consideration for the Bucks at 10 pic.twitter.com/sGhrmtdfRW — Finn Kuehl (@finleykuehl) May 12, 2026

The NBA Draft Combine continues, and more athletes will test, but Swain’s week is not over. There will be opportunities for him to stand out at scrimmages, and Swain is expected to participate in the 5-on-5s, an event that has helped elevate draftees' stock in the past.

Swain still has the opportunity to elevate his stock into that of a bona fide lottery pick. He is projected as a late-teens to early-20s option and could be an impactful player at the next level.

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