Dailyn Swain's Big Night Not Enough as Texas Longhorns Fall to Kentucky

The Texas Longhorns experienced the highs of SEC play last week with a pair of Top-15 wins, but now Sean Miller's squad is hitting a low.

Dailyn Swain scored a game-high 29 points but the Longhorns dropped their second straight game Wednesday against Kentucky at Rupp Area, falling to the Wildcats in a 85-80 loss.

The Longhorns fall to 2-4 in SEC action and 11-8 on the season with the loss.

Texas Experiences More Second-Half Struggles

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (0) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Despite being tied at 40 at halftime, the Longhorns struggled on both ends during the second half, allowing Kentucky to build as much as an 11-point lead. The Wildcats never trailed in the second half.

The same thing happened in Texas' loss to Texas A&M. The Longhorns were tied with the Aggies at halftime but never led in the second half.

Swain got off to a nice start, scoring nine of Texas' first 15 points in the first nine minutes of action, but Oweh answered with 10 early points of his own.

Oweh stayed hot early with a baseline jam over Vokietaitis before nailing a midrange jumper but the Texas big man responded with a smooth-looking baseline dunk of his own off of a spin move.

Texas and Kentucky were tied at 23 at the 8-minute mark but the Wildcats came out of the timeout with a quick 5-0 run highlighted by a triple from Aberdeen.

The Longhorns responded with a 7-0 run of their own, as Swain knocked down the team's first triple of the night before Simeon Wilcher got loose for a fastbreak dunk.

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain celebrates after center Matas Vokietaitis (8) scores a basket during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Mark scored the final four points of the half for Texas before Aberdeen make a running floater in the paint in the closing seconds that tied the game at 40-40 headed into the locker room.

The Wildcats began the second half with a 6-0 run, taking a lead that they would not relinquish for the rest of the game.

But as the crowd at Rupp Arena started to get on its feet, Weaver answered with another baseline dunk before knifing through the defense for a fastbreak layup.

Swain followed this up with an uncharacteristic off-the-dribble triple to beat the shot clock buzzer, as Texas had suddenly put together a 7-0 run to take a 56-55 lead at the 10:53 mark.

However, the Wildcats started to create some distance thanks to Chandler. He hit another triple before swiping the ball from Vokietaitis and speeding down the floor for a dunk.

The Longhorns kept things interesting and cut the lead to two, but a costly foul against Vokietaitis on Aberdeen at the end of the shot clock with 26 seconds left proved to be the nail in the coffin.

Texas will look to end its losing streak on Saturday at home against No. 21 Georgia.