Dailyn Swain Mocks Texas A&M After Texas Longhorns' Rivalry Win

A lot of the legendary rivalries in college football are primarily built around their hatred on the football field. Just two main rivalries are a year-long feud, no matter the sports; Army vs. Navy, and the Texas Longhorns vs. the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Lonestar Showdown knows no bounds, including the basketball court where the two teams squared off for the second time this season, in a critical game for both teams as they try to remain in the picture for the NCAA Tournament.

It was the Longhorns who got the last laugh, avenging their early season loss to the Aggies, and Dailyn Swain took a jab at the Aggies after the win. The Longhorns season-long leading scorer posted a photo of the trophy with his thumb down, laughing at the in-state rivals.

Ruined Night

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller reacts during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Longhorns and Aggies have a way for their matchups to find a way to be important, and the second matchup was no different as both teams were looking to remain in the NCAA Tournament and avoid a play-in game as one of the last four teams in.

After a 76-70 victory, on the road at Reed Arena in College Station, the Longhorns got their revenge, and a big time win for first-year coach Sean Miller. Emotions were high after the victory, with players openly talking about their disdain for their rivals, including Swain.

"Sad A-- Senior Night" Swain posted to his Instagram story while turning his thumb upside down at the trophy for the rivalry.

Dailyn Swain is embracing the rivalry very well. pic.twitter.com/Zh9LMglSGu — Ghost of Texas Football (@FortyAcreVibes) March 1, 2026

Swain has been a critical part of the Longhorns success this season, especially as they have become one of the top offensive teams in the country. The guard is leading the team in points per game (17.7), rebounds per game (7.4), assists per game (3.1) and steals per game (1.8). He would finish with a double-double against the Aggies, totaling 11 points and 10 rebounds in just 29 minutes on the court.

It was Tramon Mark though, who would be the leading scorer in the victory against the Aggies. He would finish with 23 points, working an efficient 7 for 13 on field goals and being a perfect seven for seven on free throws, which was a constant theme for the whole roster in the contest.

For Swain and the Longhorns, while it was a significant win for their post-season resume, there seemed to be some personal satisfaction in getting revenge against their rivals on their home court as well.