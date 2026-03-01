3 Takeaways From Texas Longhorns' Win. vs. Texas A&M

The Texas Longhorns needed a big-time rebound after their five-game win streak was snapped by the Georgia Bulldogs after a trip on the road to Athens, and was followed up by a second straight loss, dropping a game against the Florida Gators in the midweek.

The Longhorns looked for that bounce-back win, having to head back out on the road to a hostile environment in College Station, having to face the Texas A&M Aggies for the second time this season. In the first Lone Star Showdown, the Aggies won in the Moody Center, and the Longhorns now returned the favor with a 76-70 win inside Reed Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Texas now gets back on track after two straight losses and improves to an 18-11 overall record and gets up to nine wins in conference play with a 9-7 record in the SEC, putting the Longhorns in a good position heading into March with two final games of the regular season remaining. Taking a look at the Longhorns' rivalry win, here are three takeaways from the Lone Star Showdown victory.

Tramon Mark Delivers Once More Against Texas A&M

Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark attempts to shoot a basket as Texas A&M Aggies forward Jamie Vinson defends. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Longhorns didn't get their usual 20-point performance out of forward Dailyn Swain, with Swain ending the afternoon with just 11 points. And in need of somebody to step up, veteran guard Tramon Mark stepped up to the plate and delivered with a game-high 23 points, shooting 53 percent from the field, and added four rebounds and two assists.

This is not the first time that Mark has had a key moment against the Aggies. In last season's Lone Star Showdown in Austin, while Mark ended that game with just 11 points, the guard sank a game-winning layup with 3.7 seconds remaining in the ballgame.

Fouling Troubles Almost Came to Bite Texas

Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain controls the ball during the first half as Texas A&M Aggies guard Rylan Griffen defends. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas' season has been defined by its excessive fouling issues that have cost the Longhorns a few games this season, and those issues did present their ugly heads once again, giving the Aggies 23 total free-throw attempts, of which they converted 19 of them.

In just the opening four minutes of the game, the Longhorns already had five personal fouls, with Dailyn Swain and Matas Vokietaitis both having two apiece. The duo's usual effectiveness was brought down by having to play in foul trouble, and both ended the game close to fouling out with four fouls apiece.

Veteran Backcourt Duo Lifts the Longhorns

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope blocks a shot from Texas A&M Aggies guard Jacari Lane. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Mark's 23 points are obviously the headline and will be big for the Longhorns if the veteran guard finds himself in a rhythm throughout the final games of the regular season and into the SEC and NCAA tournaments.

The Longhorns also received a key 17-point performance out of their other veteran guard, Jordan Pope, who shot 54 percent from the field with four rebounds and an assist. The backcourt duo of Mark and Pope will be crucial for the Longhorns heading into the backend of the season with their experience and shot-making ability.