Despite Win Over LSU, Sean Miller Had to Address a Major Issue

With a win over LSU on Monday, Texas Longhorns men's basketball extended its conference win streak to five straight games. Now 17-9 on the season, it seems that the Longhorns March Madness hopes are trending in a positive direction.

Despite the fifth straight win for Texas, the team still seems to be going through some hurdles, including one that head coach Sean Miller addressed after the Monday victory over the Tigers.

Miller Makes Personnel Decision In Second Half

Feb 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (0) sets the play against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

During the second half of the Longhorns' game against LSU, Miller subbed out guard Jordan Pope for seemingly missing a switch on defense. Miller felt it was an issue that warranted immediate addressing.

"There's this hill that's right outside of Moody...I was wondering if we could get them to go out there, at the timeout, run a couple hills, and bring them back, and then put them back in for missing the switch," Miller said in the postgame press conference. "It's not about getting upset with [Pope], just trying to make sure he understands the severity of missing that. As a basketball player, it's the difference between winning and losing."

Miller has preached discipline throughout his first season with Texas, previously addressing the team's issues in fouling opponents numerous times earlier in the year. In subbing out Pope, Miller demonstrated his continued approach to promoting that discipline.

Pope was otherwise very productive in Monday's matchup, posting 18 points after shooting 5-for-8 from the field. It was the senior Longhorns' execution from long range that especially turned heads, hitting all three of his three-point attempts.

Pope wasn't the only productive Texas player in the team's win over LSU, with four Longhorns scoring 17-plus points. Center Matas Vokietaitis tallied his second straight game, finishing with a double-double, scoring 17 points and securing 10 rebounds.

Guard Tramon Mark matched Pope's 18 points after playing 35 minutes in Monday's contest. Leading the team in scoring once again was star Texas guard Dailyn Swain, who also walked away with a double-double, scoring 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Despite any hiccups that may have occurred for the Longhorns, the team is on a hot streak and show few signs of slowing down. Texas has a tough slate ahead to finish the season, including a pair of games against No. 12 Florida and No. 20 Arkansas. If the Longhorns can continue their recent success, it looks like a March Madness postseason berth will be the next step in Miller's first season.