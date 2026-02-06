How to Watch Texas Longhorns Basketball vs. Ole Miss Rebels

The Texas Longhorns have clawed their way back to a 5-5 record as they continue to fight their way into the top half of the standings in the SEC.

Now as they are in the second half of their conference slate, the games mean a lot more for their final standings and placement in the conference tournament. The Longhorns will look to continue their second half surge as they host the Ole Miss Rebels.

Here is how to watch the Longhorns go for their third straight win as they face-off against the Rebels.

How to Watch Texas vs. Ole Miss

Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain (3) gains control of the ball against Georgia Bulldogs guard Marcus Millender (4) during the second half at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Who: Texas Longhorns 14-5 (5-5 in SEC) vs. Ole Miss Rebels 11-11 (5-5 in SEC)

Texas Longhorns 14-5 (5-5 in SEC) vs. Ole Miss Rebels 11-11 (5-5 in SEC) What: 11th conference game of the season for both teams

11th conference game of the season for both teams When: Saturday, February 7 at 1:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, February 7 at 1:00 p.m. CT Where: Moody Center (Austin, Texas)

Moody Center (Austin, Texas) TV/Streaming: ESPN2

ESPN2 Radio: Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 374

Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 374 Radio Announcers: Craig Way (Play-by-play), Roger Wallace (Color Analyst)

Craig Way (Play-by-play), Roger Wallace (Color Analyst) Last Season: The Longhorns finished 19-16 and 6-12 in SEC play, they would make the tournament as a 13 seed and would go on to lose in the quarterfinals against the Tennesee Volunteers. The Rebels would go 24-12 last season, including 10-8 in conference play, and would be eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16.

The Longhorns finished 19-16 and 6-12 in SEC play, they would make the tournament as a 13 seed and would go on to lose in the quarterfinals against the Tennesee Volunteers. The Rebels would go 24-12 last season, including 10-8 in conference play, and would be eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16. Series History: The Longhorns are 1-1 against the Rebels all-time, and their only win came at home back in 2018. The Rebels would defeat the Longhorns last season in their only time meeting under the same conference banner.

Meet the Coaches

Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Sean Miller, Texas: Miller is in his first season as the head coach at the Forty Acres, leaving Xavier, where he was the head coach since 2022. He has a 501-204 record overall as a head coach since 2004. He played five seasons in Pittsburgh as a point guard, earning All-Big East honors once.

Chris Beard, Ole Miss: Beard is in his second year with the Rebels, after leaving the Longhorns, where he is an alumnus of the school and was the coach for three seasons. He has a 55-32 record and was named the Jim Phelan Coach of the Year winner for the 2024-2025 season.

What to Know About the Rebels

Mississippi Rebels guard AJ Storr (2) brings the ball up court against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

The Rebels have struggled mightily since conference play began, starting 2-5 in their first 5 games before beginning a four-game losing streak, which they will look to break against the Longhorns.

They struggle on offense and defense, but offense seems to be their biggest struggle, averaging just 74.1 points per game, which is 194th in the country. Part of their problem is a lack of passing: they rank 220th in assists with 13 per contest.

AJ Storr is the leading scorer with 14 points per game, while Ilias Kamardine is the team leader in assists with 3.8 per game. As long as the Longhorns keep the pressure up on defense, the Rebels have shown they will struggle.

