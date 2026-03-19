How to Watch Texas vs BYU in First Round of March Madness

The Texas Longhorns officially made their way into the Round of 64 on Tuesday thanks to a thrilling win in the First Four over the NC State Wolfpack.

Tramon Mark hit a game-winning jumper with 1.1 seconds left to set No. 11 seed Texas up for a matchup with the No. 6 BYU Cougars in the first round on Thursday in Portland, OR.

BYU leads the all-time series vs. Texas 5-2, and star freshman AJ Dybantsa and the Cougars will be looking to add on to this.

TV, Streaming, Radio Info for Texas vs. BYU

Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark dribbles the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Tipoff time: 6:25 p.m. CT, Moda Center, Portland, OR.



TV/Streaming: TBS



Radio: Longhorn Radio Network



TV announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Wally Szczerbiak (analyst) and Jared Greenberg (reporter)

Texas Longhorns Know AJ Dybantsa is Special

BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa looks on during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Marriott Center. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

While meeting with the media shortly after their arrival to Portland,

Texas forward Dailyn Swain is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft but there's a shot that Dybantsa could go No. 1 overall.

Swain, who said he views himself as an NBA player, admitted that matching up against players like Dybantsa lights his competitive fire.

"He's a super talented player, potentially the No. 1 pick in this year's draft," Swain said. "I see myself as an NBA player in the future as well. I'm a competitor, for sure it brings that energy out of me. Like you said, I put the team first. I am trying to impact the game as much as I can to help our team win no matter who we're playing against."

Texas head coach Sean Miller spoke at length about Dybantsa, saying he's "generational."

"He's an amazing player and talent. I would call him like generational," Miller said. " ... AJ, he's that position-less player. I don't really know what position you want to call him. He can do it all. I think

his ability to get fouled is maybe unlike anything I've seen simply because he shoots eight free throws a game. He can do it in and around the rim, driving, kind of in that odd spot, 15 to 17 feet from the basket. It's a real gift for not only him, but BYU."

"I can't give you the words and accolades to describe him. He is a great, great player. A player that you and we don't oftentimes see in college. You can go a long period of time and not see somebody like him."