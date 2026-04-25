Do the Texas Longhorns Finally Have A True SEC Title Contender in Basketball?

The Texas Longhorns were one of the biggest storylines during the NCAA Tournament, making an improbable run from a play-in game, all the way to a Sweet 16 appearance, and were five seconds away from keeping their improbable run alive.

That season is over now, and Sean Miller accomplished quite a bit in his first year at the helm of the program, but the task to revamp the roster for next year is still underway.

They have already made quite a few splashes in the portal, and hype is slowly building for them to be one of the top teams in the preseason, based on their roster construction alone. Does that mean they are finally going to win their first conference championship since joining the SEC?

Why Now is the Time

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller talks to Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) during a timeout against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Expectations were scattered in year one for Miller, knowing he would need to rebuild a program that had been struggling since its transition to the SEC. After finding success and getting the backing now to chase after big players and bring the Longhorns basketball program back into a dominant phase, it is squarely on the agenda now.

Miller has currently built the No. 2 transfer portal class in the country, barely trailing the leader, and has landed players at every spot they needed ahead of the year. The class includes two top-15 transfers, one in David Punch, who ranks as the No. 4 power forward in the class, and Isaiah Johnson, the No. 2 point guard available.

Every player added to the roster was a top-100 player, and it doesn't even include two immediate impact freshmen in Austin Goosby and Bo Ogden, both of whom are more than capable of making waves when they step on campus. Now with a deep roster, putting less pressure on them to perform right away, gives them time to develop and could make them critical pieces to their success off the bench.

Matas Vokietaitis is also returning, who was one of the hottest players for the Longhorns during March Madness. If he can build on his success and take strides in his game, he and Punch can be one of the most lethal front courts in college basketball. The talent and depth are there, and Miller is one of the better coaches in the sport, so the Longhorns have pushed all their chips in the middle for the upcoming season. Will it work out?

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