How to Watch Texas vs NC State in March Madness First Four
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The Texas Longhorns and NC State Wolfpack are set to meet for the second time season.
But this time, the stakes are much higher.
Texas and NC State will face off in Dayton, Ohio Tuesday night in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament. The winner will become the No. 11 seed in the West region and will play against the No. 6 BYU Cougars in Portland, OR. on Thursday.
TV, Streaming, Radio Info for Texas vs. NC State
Tipoff time: approx. 8:10 p.m. CT from UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday, March 17
TV/Streaming: truTV
Radio: Longhorn Radio Network
TV announcers: Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Charles Barkley (analyst), Dick Vitale (analyst) and Jenny Dell (reporter)
The Longhorns won the first meeting between the two teams this season, 102-97, in November at the Maui Invitational.
Texas and NC State also faced off last year in Raleigh, N.C. at the Lenovo Center, a game the Longhorns won 63-59 behind 18 points from freshman Tre Johnson.
The Longhorns lead the all-time series 4-2.
What the Head Coaches Are Saying
Texas head Sean Miller praised NC State's offense, pointing out Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland in particular.
"We have our hands full against NC State, their three-point shooting," Miller said. "I think their center is underrated, he can score, and they have a number of different guys. And (Quadir) Copeland, who we've already played against, he had 28 in our game in Maui when we played them. Just watching the season that he had, he had, in a sense, a historic year. His assist rate of over seven a game, his scoring, his size. We really look at him as the engine that makes them go. He's a terrific player, and Will Wade is obviously an excellent coach. Yeah, that's part of being in this tournament."
On the flip side, NC State head coach Will Wade said that the Wolfpack need to learn from the first meeting with Texas in Maui about how to defend better.
"Well, hopefully we guard them better," Wade said. "We gave up 102 to them in Maui. Maybe the fans would like that, if everybody scores 100 or something like that. We need to be better defensively. We gave up 16 threes. We gave up a ton of stuff at the rim. We fouled them quite a bit. They do a great job drawing fouls. We need to do a better job cleaning that up."
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7