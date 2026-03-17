How to Watch Texas vs NC State in March Madness First Four

The Texas Longhorns and NC State Wolfpack are set to meet for the second time season.

But this time, the stakes are much higher.

Texas and NC State will face off in Dayton, Ohio Tuesday night in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament. The winner will become the No. 11 seed in the West region and will play against the No. 6 BYU Cougars in Portland, OR. on Thursday.

TV, Streaming, Radio Info for Texas vs. NC State

NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland brings the ball up court during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Spectrum Center. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Tipoff time: approx. 8:10 p.m. CT from UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday, March 17



TV/Streaming: truTV



Radio: Longhorn Radio Network



TV announcers: Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Charles Barkley (analyst), Dick Vitale (analyst) and Jenny Dell (reporter)

The Longhorns won the first meeting between the two teams this season, 102-97, in November at the Maui Invitational.

Texas and NC State also faced off last year in Raleigh, N.C. at the Lenovo Center, a game the Longhorns won 63-59 behind 18 points from freshman Tre Johnson.

The Longhorns lead the all-time series 4-2.

What the Head Coaches Are Saying

NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade speaks with the media during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Texas head Sean Miller praised NC State's offense, pointing out Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland in particular.

"We have our hands full against NC State, their three-point shooting," Miller said. "I think their center is underrated, he can score, and they have a number of different guys. And (Quadir) Copeland, who we've already played against, he had 28 in our game in Maui when we played them. Just watching the season that he had, he had, in a sense, a historic year. His assist rate of over seven a game, his scoring, his size. We really look at him as the engine that makes them go. He's a terrific player, and Will Wade is obviously an excellent coach. Yeah, that's part of being in this tournament."

On the flip side, NC State head coach Will Wade said that the Wolfpack need to learn from the first meeting with Texas in Maui about how to defend better.

"Well, hopefully we guard them better," Wade said. "We gave up 102 to them in Maui. Maybe the fans would like that, if everybody scores 100 or something like that. We need to be better defensively. We gave up 16 threes. We gave up a ton of stuff at the rim. We fouled them quite a bit. They do a great job drawing fouls. We need to do a better job cleaning that up."