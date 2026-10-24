How to Watch Texas vs. St. John's Exhibition, Projected Starting Five & More

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is on the brink of beginning the second season under head coach Sean Miller, but first, the program is heading to New York City for a major preseason test.

No. 7 Texas will visit No. 13 St. John's at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon for a high-profile exhibition game before the start of the 2026-27 season.

The Longhorns have had two closed scrimmages against Arizona State and SMU while St. John's is coming off a thrilling four-overtime exhibition win over Rutgers last weekend.

Here is information on how to watch the exhibition along with projected starting lineups for both teams and more.

How to Watch, Streaming Options, Game Info

Texas Longhorns forward David Punch speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 7 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 13 St. John's Red Storm

No. 7 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 13 St. John's Red Storm What: Preseason exhibition game

Preseason exhibition game When: Sunday, Oct. 25, 12 p.m. ET tipoff time

Sunday, Oct. 25, 12 p.m. ET tipoff time Where: Madison Square Garden (New York City, NY)

Madison Square Garden (New York City, NY) TV/Steaming: ESPN+ or MSG Network

ESPN+ or MSG Network Radio: N/A

Here is the link if you want to watch the exhibition nationally on ESPN+.

The game will also be televised on MSG Network, though blackout and territorial restrictions apply.

Though the game will not count toward the series record, the Longhorns and Red Storm are tied 1-1 in all-time meetings. Texas won the last meeting 77-76 during the 2006-07 season in New York City.

Projected Starting Five for Texas vs. St. John's

Texas



PG - Isaiah Johnson



SG - Austin Goosby



SF - Elyjah Freeman



PF - David Punch



C - Matas Vokietaitis

St. John's



PG - Quinn Ellis



SG - Ian Jackson



SF - Tounde Yessoufou



PF - Keyshawn Hall



C - Ruben Prey

What the Head Coaches Are Saying

St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sean Miller

"It's the first time that we've been on the same bench together, it's the first time we're going through all these things together for the first time," Miller said. "And although I think we have a really good group, there's nothing that can make up for experience. So I think every week that we're together, even the fact we've already played two other teams, it's much more beneficial and helpful for us today than it would have been two weeks ago. You can only practice and play against yourself so much. So I'm really looking forward to the trip to New York City, and I'm looking forward to that experience. It will not be easy, but I believe that's the next test that we need as we now get ready to open up."

Rick Pitino

After a four-overtime win over Rutgers last weekend, St. John's head coach Rick Pitino said that a similar performance against Texas will result in a blowout loss on Sunday.

“If we come with the same way we played against Rutgers… we will lose by 30 points at Madison Square Garden," Pitino said during an interview with college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

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