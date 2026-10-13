Texas Longhorns Release Scrimmage Highlights vs. Arizona State
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The Texas Longhorns are a few weeks away from beginning the second season under head coach Sean Miller, and to prepare for the campaign ahead, the team recently held a closed scrimmage against Arizona State at the Moody Center.
While we have yet been able to uncover a final score for the scrimmage, one source told Texas Longhorns on SI that it was "definitely a productive deal for the staff and players."
Another source said that the scrimmage "went really well."
Multiple Texas Players Stand Out in Scrimmage Highlights vs. Arizona State
The team released highlights of the scrimmage on Monday evening, and there was certainly a ton for fans to chew on.
This included multiple freshmen making plays, like Marcus Spears Jr., Joe Sterling and Bo Ogden.
On top of that, transfers David Punch, Isaiah Johnson, Elyjah Freeman and Amari Evans could all be seen in action against the Sun Devils.
Take a look at the highlights:
The Longhorns still have a closed scrimmage with SMU before an official exhibition open for fans against St. John's at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET.
But after that, the real action begins on Nov. 2 at home against Chicago State.
Texas Basketball's Full 2026-27 Schedule
Here's a look at the Longhorns' complete 2026-27 schedule:
- vs. Chicago State, Monday, Nov. 2
- vs. Gardner-Webb, Thursday, Nov. 5
- vs. Grambling, Monday, Nov. 9
- vs. Baylor, Sunday, Nov. 15 (San Antonio)
- vs. Southern Utah, Thursday, Nov. 19
- vs. Georgetown, Thursday, Nov. 26 (Rady Children's Invitational)
- vs. UCLA/Saint Mary's, Friday, Nov. 27 (Rady Children's Invitational)
- at Louisville, Tuesday, Dec. 1 (ACC/SEC Men's Challenge)
- vs. Jackson State, Tuesday, Dec. 8
- vs. Miami, Saturday, Dec. 12 (Houston)
- vs. Memphis, Tuesday, Dec, 16
- vs. Prairie View A&M, Monday, Dec. 21
- vs. East Texas A&M, Tuesday, Dec. 29
- vs. Florida Gators, Saturday, Jan. 2
- at Georgia Bulldogs, Jan. 5 OR Jan. 6
- at Ole Miss Rebels, Jan. 9
- vs. Auburn Tigers, Jan. 12 OR Jan. 13
- vs. Oklahoma Sooners, Jan. 16
- at LSU Tigers, Jan. 19 OR Jan. 20
- vs. Arkansas Razorbacks, Jan. 23
- at South Carolina Gamecocks, Jan. 26 OR Jan. 27
- vs. Kentucky Wildcats, Jan. 30
- at Florida Gators, Feb. 6
- vs. Alabama Crimson Tide, Feb. 9 OR Feb. 10
- at Vanderbilt Commodores, Feb. 13
- vs. Texas A&M Aggies, Feb. 16 OR Feb. 17
- at Oklahoma Sooners, Feb. 20
- at Mississippi State Bulldogs, Feb. 23 OR Feb. 24
- vs. Tennessee Volunteers, Feb. 27
- vs. Missouri Tigers, March 2 OR March 3
- at Texas A&M Aggies, March 6
- SEC Men's Basketball Tournament, March 10-14
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7