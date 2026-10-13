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Texas Longhorns Release Scrimmage Highlights vs. Arizona State

The Texas Longhorns are officially in preseason mode before beginning the 2026-27 season under head coach Sean Miller.
Zach Dimmitt|
Austin Goosby (left), David Punch (middle) and Isaiah Johnson look on during Texas Longhorns practice at the Moody Center.
Austin Goosby (left), David Punch (middle) and Isaiah Johnson look on during Texas Longhorns practice at the Moody Center. | Zach Dimmitt, Texas Longhorns on SI

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Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns are a few weeks away from beginning the second season under head coach Sean Miller, and to prepare for the campaign ahead, the team recently held a closed scrimmage against Arizona State at the Moody Center.

While we have yet been able to uncover a final score for the scrimmage, one source told Texas Longhorns on SI that it was "definitely a productive deal for the staff and players."

Another source said that the scrimmage "went really well."

Multiple Texas Players Stand Out in Scrimmage Highlights vs. Arizona State

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller
Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller is seen against the Purdue Boilermakers prior to a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team released highlights of the scrimmage on Monday evening, and there was certainly a ton for fans to chew on.

This included multiple freshmen making plays, like Marcus Spears Jr., Joe Sterling and Bo Ogden.

On top of that, transfers David Punch, Isaiah Johnson, Elyjah Freeman and Amari Evans could all be seen in action against the Sun Devils.

Take a look at the highlights:

The Longhorns still have a closed scrimmage with SMU before an official exhibition open for fans against St. John's at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET.

But after that, the real action begins on Nov. 2 at home against Chicago State.

Texas Basketball's Full 2026-27 Schedule

Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis
Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) dribbles against BYU Cougars guard Aleksej Kostić (6) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's a look at the Longhorns' complete 2026-27 schedule:

- vs. Chicago State, Monday, Nov. 2

- vs. Gardner-Webb, Thursday, Nov. 5

- vs. Grambling, Monday, Nov. 9

- vs. Baylor, Sunday, Nov. 15 (San Antonio)

- vs. Southern Utah, Thursday, Nov. 19

- vs. Georgetown, Thursday, Nov. 26 (Rady Children's Invitational)

- vs. UCLA/Saint Mary's, Friday, Nov. 27 (Rady Children's Invitational)

- at Louisville, Tuesday, Dec. 1 (ACC/SEC Men's Challenge)

- vs. Jackson State, Tuesday, Dec. 8

- vs. Miami, Saturday, Dec. 12 (Houston)

- vs. Memphis, Tuesday, Dec, 16

- vs. Prairie View A&M, Monday, Dec. 21

- vs. East Texas A&M, Tuesday, Dec. 29

- vs. Florida Gators, Saturday, Jan. 2

- at Georgia Bulldogs, Jan. 5 OR Jan. 6

- at Ole Miss Rebels, Jan. 9

- vs. Auburn Tigers, Jan. 12 OR Jan. 13

- vs. Oklahoma Sooners, Jan. 16

- at LSU Tigers, Jan. 19 OR Jan. 20

- vs. Arkansas Razorbacks, Jan. 23

- at South Carolina Gamecocks, Jan. 26 OR Jan. 27

- vs. Kentucky Wildcats, Jan. 30

- at Florida Gators, Feb. 6

- vs. Alabama Crimson Tide, Feb. 9 OR Feb. 10

- at Vanderbilt Commodores, Feb. 13

- vs. Texas A&M Aggies, Feb. 16 OR Feb. 17

- at Oklahoma Sooners, Feb. 20

- at Mississippi State Bulldogs, Feb. 23 OR Feb. 24

- vs. Tennessee Volunteers, Feb. 27

- vs. Missouri Tigers, March 2 OR March 3

- at Texas A&M Aggies, March 6

- SEC Men's Basketball Tournament, March 10-14

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Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

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