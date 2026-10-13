Texas Longhorns Release Scrimmage Highlights vs. Arizona State

The Texas Longhorns are a few weeks away from beginning the second season under head coach Sean Miller, and to prepare for the campaign ahead, the team recently held a closed scrimmage against Arizona State at the Moody Center.

While we have yet been able to uncover a final score for the scrimmage, one source told Texas Longhorns on SI that it was "definitely a productive deal for the staff and players."

Another source said that the scrimmage "went really well."

Multiple Texas Players Stand Out in Scrimmage Highlights vs. Arizona State

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller is seen against the Purdue Boilermakers prior to a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team released highlights of the scrimmage on Monday evening, and there was certainly a ton for fans to chew on.

This included multiple freshmen making plays, like Marcus Spears Jr., Joe Sterling and Bo Ogden.

On top of that, transfers David Punch, Isaiah Johnson, Elyjah Freeman and Amari Evans could all be seen in action against the Sun Devils.

Take a look at the highlights:

Highlights from Texas basketball’s closed scrimmage vs Arizona State



- Marcus Spears Jr. block and two-hand dunk

- Isaiah Johnson triple

- Joe Sterling catch-and-shoot 3

- David Punch dunk

- Sterling pocket pass to Lewis Obiroah for the dunk pic.twitter.com/zZPVZRyaqw — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) October 12, 2026

The Longhorns still have a closed scrimmage with SMU before an official exhibition open for fans against St. John's at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET.

But after that, the real action begins on Nov. 2 at home against Chicago State.

Texas Basketball's Full 2026-27 Schedule

Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) dribbles against BYU Cougars guard Aleksej Kostić (6) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's a look at the Longhorns' complete 2026-27 schedule:

- vs. Chicago State, Monday, Nov. 2



- vs. Gardner-Webb, Thursday, Nov. 5



- vs. Grambling, Monday, Nov. 9



- vs. Baylor, Sunday, Nov. 15 (San Antonio)



- vs. Southern Utah, Thursday, Nov. 19



- vs. Georgetown, Thursday, Nov. 26 (Rady Children's Invitational)



- vs. UCLA/Saint Mary's, Friday, Nov. 27 (Rady Children's Invitational)



- at Louisville, Tuesday, Dec. 1 (ACC/SEC Men's Challenge)



- vs. Jackson State, Tuesday, Dec. 8



- vs. Miami, Saturday, Dec. 12 (Houston)



- vs. Memphis, Tuesday, Dec, 16



- vs. Prairie View A&M, Monday, Dec. 21



- vs. East Texas A&M, Tuesday, Dec. 29



- vs. Florida Gators, Saturday, Jan. 2



- at Georgia Bulldogs, Jan. 5 OR Jan. 6



- at Ole Miss Rebels, Jan. 9



- vs. Auburn Tigers, Jan. 12 OR Jan. 13



- vs. Oklahoma Sooners, Jan. 16



- at LSU Tigers, Jan. 19 OR Jan. 20



- vs. Arkansas Razorbacks, Jan. 23



- at South Carolina Gamecocks, Jan. 26 OR Jan. 27



- vs. Kentucky Wildcats, Jan. 30



- at Florida Gators, Feb. 6



- vs. Alabama Crimson Tide, Feb. 9 OR Feb. 10



- at Vanderbilt Commodores, Feb. 13



- vs. Texas A&M Aggies, Feb. 16 OR Feb. 17



- at Oklahoma Sooners, Feb. 20



- at Mississippi State Bulldogs, Feb. 23 OR Feb. 24



- vs. Tennessee Volunteers, Feb. 27



- vs. Missouri Tigers, March 2 OR March 3



- at Texas A&M Aggies, March 6



- SEC Men's Basketball Tournament, March 10-14

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