3 Most Anticipated Games on Texas Basketball's Schedule Next Season

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team had a successful first season under head coach Sean Miller that featured a surprise trip to the Sweet 16 and a total of three NCAA Tournament wins after the team snuck its way into the First Four.

Texas now enters the 2026-27 campaign with a new-look roster featuring multiple players that will likely become NBA Draft picks in a year or two. The expectations for the Longhorns have seen a notable boost this offseason, and fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the season knowing that Texas could be a preseason Top 10 team.

As things stand, here are the three games that fans should be circling on the schedule once it is officially released.

at Florida Gators

Florida forward Thomas Haugh (10) celebrates a three pointer against Tennessee during the second half of the Southeastern Conference tournament championship at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 16, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida will likely begin the season as the No. 1 team in college basketball, and for good reason. Despite an upset loss to Iowa in the Round of 32 this past March, the Gators have hardly fallen out of championship contention.

Going into Gainesville and picking up a win would not only give Texas a massive NCAA Tournament boost but would also signal to the rest of the country that the Longhorns are a legit title contender.

Of course, doing so is easier said than done, but there's no doubt that the road meeting with Florida will be one of Texas' most anticipated games of the year.

at Louisville Cardinals (SEC/ACC Challenge)

Louisville basketball coach Pat Kelsey | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Unlike the SEC schedule, the date for Texas vs. Louisville has already been set. The Longhorns will visit the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The Cardinals put together the No. 1 transfer portal class this offseason, though many view Texas as being the close No. 2 class behind them.

Winning this non-conference matchup on the road would go a long way in the Longhorns' chances to make it back to the NCAA Tournament and would follow Texas all the way up to Selection Sunday.

vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Texas will host Texas A&M for one of two meetings during the regular season between the two heated rivals.

The Aggies struck first blood with a road win in Austin last year but the Longhorns got the last laugh with a pivotal victory in College Station later in the season that ultimately proved to be the final boost Texas needed in order to earn a spot in March Madness.

Considering that both teams have vastly different rosters with improved talent headed into the season, the meeting in Austin will certainly be one that Texas fans should have circled on their calendar.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.