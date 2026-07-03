3 Most Anticipated Games on Texas Basketball's Schedule Next Season
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The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team had a successful first season under head coach Sean Miller that featured a surprise trip to the Sweet 16 and a total of three NCAA Tournament wins after the team snuck its way into the First Four.
Texas now enters the 2026-27 campaign with a new-look roster featuring multiple players that will likely become NBA Draft picks in a year or two. The expectations for the Longhorns have seen a notable boost this offseason, and fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the season knowing that Texas could be a preseason Top 10 team.
As things stand, here are the three games that fans should be circling on the schedule once it is officially released.
at Florida Gators
Florida will likely begin the season as the No. 1 team in college basketball, and for good reason. Despite an upset loss to Iowa in the Round of 32 this past March, the Gators have hardly fallen out of championship contention.
Going into Gainesville and picking up a win would not only give Texas a massive NCAA Tournament boost but would also signal to the rest of the country that the Longhorns are a legit title contender.
Of course, doing so is easier said than done, but there's no doubt that the road meeting with Florida will be one of Texas' most anticipated games of the year.
at Louisville Cardinals (SEC/ACC Challenge)
Unlike the SEC schedule, the date for Texas vs. Louisville has already been set. The Longhorns will visit the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The Cardinals put together the No. 1 transfer portal class this offseason, though many view Texas as being the close No. 2 class behind them.
Winning this non-conference matchup on the road would go a long way in the Longhorns' chances to make it back to the NCAA Tournament and would follow Texas all the way up to Selection Sunday.
vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Texas will host Texas A&M for one of two meetings during the regular season between the two heated rivals.
The Aggies struck first blood with a road win in Austin last year but the Longhorns got the last laugh with a pivotal victory in College Station later in the season that ultimately proved to be the final boost Texas needed in order to earn a spot in March Madness.
Considering that both teams have vastly different rosters with improved talent headed into the season, the meeting in Austin will certainly be one that Texas fans should have circled on their calendar.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7