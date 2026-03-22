Injury Update on 3 Texas Longhorns After Upset Win vs. Gonzaga

The Texas Longhorns secured one of the program's biggest wins of the past decade on Saturday, upsetting No. 3 Gonzaga in a thrilling 74-68 finish in Portland, OR. to advance to the Sweet 16.

However, Texas didn't leave without a few key players getting banged up, though there doesn't appear to be any serious concern as the team travels to San Jose, CA. to face either No. 2 Purdue or No. 7 Miami.

Here are some quick injury notes for Texas:

Jordan Pope

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope celebrates with forward Nic Codie after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Pope, who finished with 17 points while hitting some clutch shots down the stretch, appeared to hurt his ankle late in the game. He was hunched over speaking to the team trainer during a late timeout.

After the game, Pope appeared to be getting treatment in the back of the Texas locker room but eventually met with the media and said he's "feeling fine."

"I'm feeling fine I'll be ready for the Sweet 16," Pope said.

Texas head coach Sean Miller said he expects Pope to be fine but they still need to figure out the extent of his injury this weekend.

"I understand he'll be fine," Miller said of Pope. "We don't know enough right now, but we'll certainly know this weekend."

Dailyn Swain

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain drives against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Warley in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

As Gonzaga cut into Texas' lead late in the second half, Swain took a hard fall after a drive to the rim and stayed on the floor for a few seconds before getting up and walking gingerly.

He didn't end up missing any action but it was clear he got a bit banged up. After the game, Swain didn't show any signs of concern.

"He kind of fell on my ankle, but the adrenaline carried me through. But I mean, the feeling of making it to a Sweet 16 is greater than anything."

Swain finished with 11 points, six rebounds and six assists to go along with no turnovers.

Lassina Traore

Texas Longhorns forward Lassina Traore enters the court before the start of the game against the Southern University Jaguars at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

As Texas continues to advance, one might think that the chances of Lassina Traore returning would increase since Miller never officially ruled him out for the year.

But as expected, Miller said after the game outside the Texas locker room that Traore won't be joining the team in California.

"We were just hoping this knee could progress, and it just hasn't," Miller said.

"There's no reason to travel and not be able to do (rehab) while he's at home, he's able to really work. So no, but I don't think it'll progress to that. We just progressed so much since then, it's been so long. I don't think it can happen."

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