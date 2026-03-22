Injury Update on 3 Texas Longhorns After Upset Win vs. Gonzaga
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The Texas Longhorns secured one of the program's biggest wins of the past decade on Saturday, upsetting No. 3 Gonzaga in a thrilling 74-68 finish in Portland, OR. to advance to the Sweet 16.
However, Texas didn't leave without a few key players getting banged up, though there doesn't appear to be any serious concern as the team travels to San Jose, CA. to face either No. 2 Purdue or No. 7 Miami.
Here are some quick injury notes for Texas:
Jordan Pope
Pope, who finished with 17 points while hitting some clutch shots down the stretch, appeared to hurt his ankle late in the game. He was hunched over speaking to the team trainer during a late timeout.
After the game, Pope appeared to be getting treatment in the back of the Texas locker room but eventually met with the media and said he's "feeling fine."
"I'm feeling fine I'll be ready for the Sweet 16," Pope said.
Texas head coach Sean Miller said he expects Pope to be fine but they still need to figure out the extent of his injury this weekend.
"I understand he'll be fine," Miller said of Pope. "We don't know enough right now, but we'll certainly know this weekend."
Dailyn Swain
As Gonzaga cut into Texas' lead late in the second half, Swain took a hard fall after a drive to the rim and stayed on the floor for a few seconds before getting up and walking gingerly.
He didn't end up missing any action but it was clear he got a bit banged up. After the game, Swain didn't show any signs of concern.
"He kind of fell on my ankle, but the adrenaline carried me through. But I mean, the feeling of making it to a Sweet 16 is greater than anything."
Swain finished with 11 points, six rebounds and six assists to go along with no turnovers.
Lassina Traore
As Texas continues to advance, one might think that the chances of Lassina Traore returning would increase since Miller never officially ruled him out for the year.
But as expected, Miller said after the game outside the Texas locker room that Traore won't be joining the team in California.
"We were just hoping this knee could progress, and it just hasn't," Miller said.
"There's no reason to travel and not be able to do (rehab) while he's at home, he's able to really work. So no, but I don't think it'll progress to that. We just progressed so much since then, it's been so long. I don't think it can happen."
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7