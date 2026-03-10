Kevin Durant with Texas, Nike and A Longhorns Women's Basketball Star

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant and the Texas Longhorns announced a Name, Image and Likeness program with Nike on Tuesday, creating a new opportunity for select student-athletes to further the establishment of their brands. The announcement revealed that the first of these athletes will be junior women’s basketball forward Madison Booker.

Booker, who just led her program to its first-ever SEC Championship, has emerged as one of the most well-known players in the country.

Now, she will be the first Longhorn athlete to receive access to Durant’s PEs, apparel and more.

Why is Durant taking this on?

Dec 28, 2006; Austin, TX, USA: Texas Longhorns guard (35) Kevin Durant reaches for a rebound against the Centenary Gents during the first quarter at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images Copyright © 2006 Brendan Maloney | Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

Durant, who has built an NBA career that has lasted for almost 20 years now, spent his singular collegiate season with the Longhorns in 2007. Now, he is creating partnerships with current Longhorn athletes.

“My time at UT had a huge impact on not only my basketball career, but on me personally,” Durant said. “Supporting players during their college playing career was always a goal, and I’m thrilled to be able to expand our partnership with UT, bring Boardroom into the mix, and create programming that benefits all UT student-athletes.”

Boardroom, a sports, media and entertainment network founded by Durant and his agent, Rich Kleiman, will contribute to creating an annual sports business summit open to Texas athletes and sports business students. The inaugural summit will take place later in 2026.

"We are forever grateful for Kevin and so appreciative of this collaboration with Nike,” Athletic Director Chris Del Conte said. “Kevin’s support and loyalty to The University of Texas — especially through its Center for Sports Leadership and Innovation and our athletics program — have been truly special. He’s an incredible representative of Texas and an outstanding ambassador for the Longhorns. This partnership is the beginning of big things, and Madison is a great one to start with.”

What made Booker a good fit?

Mar 8, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA;Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker (35) brings the ball up court against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Those who have followed Texas women’s basketball these past three seasons are likely familiar with Booker’s impressive collegiate resume.

The junior is a two-time winner of the Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year award, a two-time All-American, the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year during the 2023-24 season and the SEC Player of the Year for her work during the 2024-25 season. Most recently, she earned recognition as the 2026 SEC Tournament Most Valuable Player.

Needless to say, Durant picked a highly-respected Longhorn as his first student-athlete to partner with. Texas head coach Vic Schaefer also believes that Booker is a strong fit for this opportunity.

“Nike (and KD) couldn’t have a better person representing them than Madison Booker,” Schaefer said. “Madison has always said she’s modeled her game after KD, and the hard work she’s put into her craft truly shows.”

Of course, both Schaefer and Booker have more important priorities than new business opportunities right now. Coming off a conference championship victory, the two prepare for the NCAA Tournament, which is set to start on March 20.