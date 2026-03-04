Rori Harmon and Madison Booker Recognized Ahead of SEC Tournament

As Texas Longhorns junior forward Madison Booker reminded everyone in a media availability on Tuesday, March is here.

For Booker and the rest of Texas’ women’s basketball team, this means that the stakes are higher, room for error is lower and attention increases with each passing day.

However, with the start of the postseason on the horizon, the Southeastern conference has taken a moment to recognize some of the most impressive regular season performers. Booker and graduate point guard Rori Harmon are among players who have earned All-SEC honors.

Booker and Harmon earn All-SEC recognition

Texas guard/forward Madison Booker (35) moves the ball past Vanderbilt guard Aga Makurat (24) during the first quarter at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026.

Both Harmon and Booker were selected to the 2025-26 All-SEC team, and Harmon was also selected to the 2025-26 All-Defensive team.

In a media availability on Tuesday, Booker spoke about the way in which Harmon’s defensive capabilities impact their team.

“Honestly, I think just the way that she can really impact the whole team to play defense too – I think that’s something that we don’t see a lot,” she said. “(She is) somebody that really influences her teammates to play defense and play hard behind her.”

Booker continued on by drawing attention to what it takes to guard every team’s best player in the way that Harmon oftentimes does.

While Booker was more hesitant to speak about her own accomplishments this season, the junior has been integral to Texas’ success. Averaging 18.8 points per game, she has played a critical role in the Longhorns’ scoring effort.

She has also further immersed herself into a leadership position, something that head coach Vic Schaefer had emphasized as a goal he had for her heading into the season.

Now, the Longhorns look to claim their first SEC championship title in program history. They tied with the South Carolina Gamecocks as regular-season SEC champions last season, but now, they look to win the tournament.

“This year, our goal is to win,” Booker said. “I talked to Rori before, just texted her saying it’s time. It’s time to lock in.”

The Longhorns have 31 games under their belt this season, and they have accumulated a record of 28-3. Yet, it seems as though the real season is just now beginning. Conference season is over, and the postseason is fast approaching.

With experienced and well-respected players like Harmon and Booker leading the charge, Texas looks to see how far they can make it this March and early April.

They will take the court at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina, to kick off the SEC tournament.